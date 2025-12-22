Ahead of the Holidays: No Change in the Cost of the Basic Consumer Basket

In the run-up to the holidays, the cost of the consumer basket of basic goods remains unchanged compared to last week. It therefore stands at 101 leva, according to data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

Among fruit and vegetables, prices have fallen for onions, cabbage, courgettes, bananas and oranges.

Price increases have been recorded for cucumbers, potatoes and carrots.

As for staple food products, prices have risen for yellow cheese (kashkaval), rice, cooking oil and pork.

The products that have seen price reductions are sugar, white brined cheese, butter and yoghurt.