БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ahead of the Holidays: No Change in the Cost of the Basic Consumer Basket

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Запази
семейство варна бойкотира пазаруването близо седмица посланието

In the run-up to the holidays, the cost of the consumer basket of basic goods remains unchanged compared to last week. It therefore stands at 101 leva, according to data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

Among fruit and vegetables, prices have fallen for onions, cabbage, courgettes, bananas and oranges.

Price increases have been recorded for cucumbers, potatoes and carrots.

As for staple food products, prices have risen for yellow cheese (kashkaval), rice, cooking oil and pork.

The products that have seen price reductions are sugar, white brined cheese, butter and yoghurt.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
2
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
3
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
4
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
5
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
Бензиностанциите под напрежение в първите дни с еврото
6
Бензиностанциите под напрежение в първите дни с еврото

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Economy

Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year
Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year
Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
A New Era: Bulgaria Joins the Euro Area and Replaces the Lev with the Euro A New Era: Bulgaria Joins the Euro Area and Replaces the Lev with the Euro
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Farewell to the Lev (BGN) - After 145 Years of Existence, Bulgaria's National Currency Will Come to an End as the Country Is Set to Adopt the Euro Farewell to the Lev (BGN) - After 145 Years of Existence, Bulgaria's National Currency Will Come to an End as the Country Is Set to Adopt the Euro
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е демокрация?
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
Български футбол
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите? Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
„Климатът – горещата истина“: Сеене на облаци - Методът бори сушите и подпомага зимния туризъм „Климатът – горещата истина“: Сеене на облаци - Методът бори сушите и подпомага зимния туризъм
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Пазаруване с евро - има ли проблеми в магазините?
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
София и Александър са най-предпочитаните имена на новородени деца...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ