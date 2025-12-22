БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cash Desks of Bulgarian National Bank to Work Exceptionally on 27 December for Sale of Euro Coin Starter Kits

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
първите пакети евромонети стигнаха малките населени места

In connection with Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area on 1 January 2026 and the increased public interest in starter kits of euro coins featuring the Bulgarian national side, the cash desks of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will operate exceptionally with customers on Saturday, 27 December 2025, carrying out the following operations:

The cash desks at the BNB’s central building, located at 1 Knyaz Alexander I Square, Sofia, will offer only the sale of euro coin starter kits to individuals.

The cash desks at the BNB Cash Centre, located at 10 Mihail Tenev Street, Poligona area, Sofia, will provide the sale of euro coin starter kits to individuals, as well as the exchange of lev coins and banknotes.

Customer service hours at all cash desks will be from 08:30 to 15:45, without a break.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
2
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
3
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
4
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
5
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Economy

Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year
Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year
Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
A New Era: Bulgaria Joins the Euro Area and Replaces the Lev with the Euro A New Era: Bulgaria Joins the Euro Area and Replaces the Lev with the Euro
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Farewell to the Lev (BGN) - After 145 Years of Existence, Bulgaria's National Currency Will Come to an End as the Country Is Set to Adopt the Euro Farewell to the Lev (BGN) - After 145 Years of Existence, Bulgaria's National Currency Will Come to an End as the Country Is Set to Adopt the Euro
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Боявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Боявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е демокрация? Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е демокрация?
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
„Климатът – горещата истина“: Сеене на облаци -...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
София и Александър са най-предпочитаните имена на новородени деца...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ