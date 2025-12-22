Cash Desks of Bulgarian National Bank to Work Exceptionally on 27 December for Sale of Euro Coin Starter Kits

In connection with Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area on 1 January 2026 and the increased public interest in starter kits of euro coins featuring the Bulgarian national side, the cash desks of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will operate exceptionally with customers on Saturday, 27 December 2025, carrying out the following operations:

The cash desks at the BNB’s central building, located at 1 Knyaz Alexander I Square, Sofia, will offer only the sale of euro coin starter kits to individuals.

The cash desks at the BNB Cash Centre, located at 10 Mihail Tenev Street, Poligona area, Sofia, will provide the sale of euro coin starter kits to individuals, as well as the exchange of lev coins and banknotes.

Customer service hours at all cash desks will be from 08:30 to 15:45, without a break.