Toll System Revenues Exceed BGN 1 Billion in 2025

Revenues from Bulgaria’s toll system surpassed BGN 1 billion in 2025, announced Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov. The figures, compiled jointly by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), and the National Toll Administration, show a record level of road toll collection.

Minister Ivanov emphasised that, despite the government’s resignation, the commitments undertaken continue to be fulfilled. He noted that from the outset of the cabinet, a focus had been placed on improving toll collection—a sector where the full potential of the system had long been underutilised.

“As a result of the measures taken, including organisational, political and technological actions, as well as legislative changes enacted by the National Assembly, the collection levels envisaged when the system was first established have been achieved,” the Minister said.

The Chairman of RIA’s Management Board, engineer Yordan Valchev, reported that the agency’s own revenues also reached a record level, exceeding BGN 100 million.

Professor Oleg Asenov, Director of the National Toll Administration, explained that a key factor in these results was the significantly improved operational readiness of the control infrastructure.

“It was not difficult to collect BGN 1 billion. We made a plan on how to do it. We significantly improved the operational readiness of the system, especially its control functions. When we took over, there were 140 operational gantries, which was less than 50%. Currently, we have reached over 90% operational efficiency in the control mechanism,” Professor Asenov said.

The National Toll Administration also reported that all system functionalities have now been activated, including average speed monitoring, weigh-in-motion checks, and stricter control over overloaded heavy goods vehicles. Full integration of the toll system with the systems of the National Revenue Agency, the Customs Agency, and the Ministry of Interior is progressing, allowing control over the movement of goods, vehicle speeds, and verification of mandatory insurance and technical inspections.

Minister Ivanov also announced that by March, 12 joint inspection points will be established along the Schengen borders, outside the main border control checkpoints, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, the revenue agencies, and the National Toll Administration.