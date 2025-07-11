Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Predicts Another Credit Rating Upgrade

Fitch and Standard & Poor’s upgraded Bulgaria’s credit rating following the official approval for the country to join the eurozone on January 1st next year.

The country’s long-term credit rating has been upgraded to BBB+ with a stable outlook. Both rating agencies justify their assessment by pointing to Bulgaria’s future reliance on the European Central Bank’s sound monetary policy, a significant reduction in currency risk, and enhanced access to external financing.

Fitch and S&P Upgrade Bulgaria’s Credit Rating

Eurozone membership also opens the door for a further potential rating upgrade, commented Petar Chobanov, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), in an interview with BNT: