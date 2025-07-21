БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Consumer Basket Has Increased by BGN 7

Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
The consumer basket of 27 basic food products has increased in price by BGN 7 on an annual basis,, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets. Last year, the basket cost BGN 94, while this year it stands at BGN 101.

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets, commented:

“We are seeing a comprehensive market picture that is entirely normal, driven by seasonal factors, climate, and market interaction. There are no external influences distorting the market; trends are normal, with fluctuations of 10–15 stotinki up or down, which are typical market movements.

We do not observe any process that is uncharacteristic for the market, nor is there any manipulation or influence on pricing at wholesale markets that is being passed on to retail trade. In the last 10–15 days, prices of basic food products have remained almost flat, meaning there have been very minor deviations in their interaction with the market.

There is stable supply of eggs, sugar, meat, flour, and sunflower oil, despite last year's very poor harvest. We hope the new harvest will be better.”

