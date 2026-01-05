Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year

The first session of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE) with trading in euros was officially marked with a ceremony in Sofia
With a ceremonial ringing of the bell, the Bulgarian Stock Exchange has marked the official transition of the non-banking financial sector to the euro. The move is expected to open a new chapter for Bulgaria’s financial markets and strengthen their integration into Europe’s capital markets.
What are the expectations for the development of the financial market following the adoption of the single currency?
Vasil Golemanski, Chairman of the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC):
“We will avoid complex procedures when Bulgarian companies need to operate abroad. This will significantly ease access for foreign investors to our market. Hopefully, the major challenge ahead will be attracting a much larger number of foreign investors—something we have long aspired to.”
Manu Moravenov, Chief Executive Officer of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange:
“As of today, the Bulgarian Stock Exchange is no longer just a national market, but a European platform that offers Bulgarian companies opportunities for growth through access to a far broader base of investors.”