БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian and Greek Transport Ministers Discuss Border Blockades by Greek Farmers

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Transport Minister Calls for Temporary Time Windows and Routes for Lorries During 48-Hour Border Closure

гроздан караджов проведе телефонен разговор гръцкия колега блокадите границата

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov has held a telephone conversation with Greece’s Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Christos Dimas, over the ongoing blockades by Greek farmers at border crossings and along key road routes between Bulgaria and Greece, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said on January 6.

    During the call, Mr Karadjov expressed Bulgaria’s serious concern over the escalating protests, which have continued for more than a month and have led to long queues of heavy goods vehicles on Bulgarian territory, significant economic losses and major difficulties for Bulgarian hauliers. He stressed that the blockades not only restrict the free movement of goods and people within the European Union, but also leave hundreds of drivers waiting for hours in harsh winter conditions.

    The Deputy Prime Minister underlined the need for an urgent solution, warning that prolonged blockades are having a severe impact on the transport sector and regional supply chains.

    For his part, Mr Dimas said the Greek authorities were fully aware of the problems the situation was causing for neighbouring countries and were actively seeking a resolution. He noted that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was personally monitoring developments and had invited representatives of the protesting farmers to talks more than two weeks ago, with their response expected shortly. According to Mr Dimas, the Greek government is keen to resolve the issue as soon as possible while maintaining good neighbourly relations between the two countries.

    Mr Karadzhov also asked that Bulgaria’s concerns be conveyed to the protesters and expressed his wish to meet them in person. The aim of such a meeting would be to discuss possible solutions that take into account the interests of all affected parties – Bulgarian, Greek and other foreign hauliers – and to ensure predictability, safety and continuity of transport links between Bulgaria and Greece.

    In response to declared intentions to fully close the border for 48 hours, Mr Karadzhov raised the issue of providing temporary time windows and routes for heavy goods vehicles. He emphasised that ensuring passability is crucial to limiting economic damage and preventing serious disruption to international transport.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Една трета от левовете в обращение са изтеглени от БНБ
    1
    Една трета от левовете в обращение са изтеглени от БНБ
    Левовете в евро: Има ли проблеми при смяната на валутата в пощенските клонове?
    2
    Левовете в евро: Има ли проблеми при смяната на валутата в...
    Първите пенсии в евро: Над 2 млн. души ще получат парите си в новата валута
    3
    Първите пенсии в евро: Над 2 млн. души ще получат парите си в...
    България и еврото: Как се справят учениците с новата валута?
    4
    България и еврото: Как се справят учениците с новата валута?
    Григор Димитров започна 2026 година с победа над Пабло Кареньо Буста
    5
    Григор Димитров започна 2026 година с победа над Пабло Кареньо Буста
    На Богоявление: В цялата страна спазиха традицията за хвърлянето и спасяването на кръста
    6
    На Богоявление: В цялата страна спазиха традицията за хвърлянето и...

    Най-четени

    Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
    1
    Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
    Почина великият Димитър Пенев
    2
    Почина великият Димитър Пенев
    Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
    3
    Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
    Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
    4
    Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
    Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв
    5
    Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв
    14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
    6
    14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски

    More from: Economy

    NRA and Consumer Protection Checks Continue Following the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria
    NRA and Consumer Protection Checks Continue Following the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria
    Bulgaria and the euro: More Than a Third of Levs in Circulation Withdrawn by the Central Bank Bulgaria and the euro: More Than a Third of Levs in Circulation Withdrawn by the Central Bank
    Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
    Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year
    Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
    Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency
    Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
    How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve
    Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
    First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight
    Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Започна изплащането на първите пенсии в евро
    Започна изплащането на първите пенсии в евро
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
    У нас
    Опашки пред пощите в Бургас: Пенсионерите получават първите си пенсии в евро Опашки пред пощите в Бургас: Пенсионерите получават първите си пенсии в евро
    Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
    У нас
    Ивановден е! Ивановден е!
    Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
    У нас
    Жълт и оранжев код за опасно време в различни райони на страната Жълт и оранжев код за опасно време в различни райони на страната
    Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
    У нас
    Последна почит към Брижит Бардо - Сен тропе се сбогува с кино иконата
    Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
    Европа
    Тръмп иска да купи Гренландия, но не изключва и използването на...
    Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
    По света
    Венецуела ще прехвърли петрол на САЩ
    Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
    По света
    След срещата на "Коалицията на желаещите": САЩ се...
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ