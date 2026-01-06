Bulgarian and Greek Transport Ministers Discuss Border Blockades by Greek Farmers

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov has held a telephone conversation with Greece’s Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Christos Dimas, over the ongoing blockades by Greek farmers at border crossings and along key road routes between Bulgaria and Greece, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said on January 6.

During the call, Mr Karadjov expressed Bulgaria’s serious concern over the escalating protests, which have continued for more than a month and have led to long queues of heavy goods vehicles on Bulgarian territory, significant economic losses and major difficulties for Bulgarian hauliers. He stressed that the blockades not only restrict the free movement of goods and people within the European Union, but also leave hundreds of drivers waiting for hours in harsh winter conditions.

The Deputy Prime Minister underlined the need for an urgent solution, warning that prolonged blockades are having a severe impact on the transport sector and regional supply chains.

For his part, Mr Dimas said the Greek authorities were fully aware of the problems the situation was causing for neighbouring countries and were actively seeking a resolution. He noted that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was personally monitoring developments and had invited representatives of the protesting farmers to talks more than two weeks ago, with their response expected shortly. According to Mr Dimas, the Greek government is keen to resolve the issue as soon as possible while maintaining good neighbourly relations between the two countries.

Mr Karadzhov also asked that Bulgaria’s concerns be conveyed to the protesters and expressed his wish to meet them in person. The aim of such a meeting would be to discuss possible solutions that take into account the interests of all affected parties – Bulgarian, Greek and other foreign hauliers – and to ensure predictability, safety and continuity of transport links between Bulgaria and Greece.

In response to declared intentions to fully close the border for 48 hours, Mr Karadzhov raised the issue of providing temporary time windows and routes for heavy goods vehicles. He emphasised that ensuring passability is crucial to limiting economic damage and preventing serious disruption to international transport.