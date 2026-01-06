NRA and Consumer Protection Checks Continue Following the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria

More than 200 food and service outlets in Kyustendil have been inspected by the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP). Inspectors reported that violations were found in just 7% of cases.

The checks are carried out without prior notice and cover all settlements and sectors, including food shops, car parks and service providers. A total of 69 statements of offence have been issued.

“The most common issue is an increase in the prices of various food products,” said Anna Mitova, Director of the NRA’s Communications Directorate.

On the same day, the NRA and the CCP conducted more than 300 inspections of beauty salons, with some establishments being checked for a second time.

Inspectors also visited the beauty salon of Diana in Kyustendil. She said that most customers still pay in leva, but she is prepared to work in euros as well, having rounded prices in the customer’s favour.

“My manicure costs 35 leva, which is currently €17.90. Most clients leave €18 to €20, depending on their choice,” said salon owner Diana Borisova.

Inspectors check prices of goods and services at the time of inspection, while traders must, within five days, provide information on prices prior to 1 January.

“We can also review video recordings and request explanations from the trader. There are many methods of verification,” said Tsvetislava Lakova, a member of the Commission for Consumer Protection. “If there has been a price increase within the same period, traders must explain why the price has risen, and we will assess whether this is economically justified,” Anna Mitova added.

Following numerous complaints about price increases of up to 30%, the Commission for Consumer Protection has launched specialised inspections of companies supplying food vouchers and coupons for school canteens.