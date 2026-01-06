БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

NRA and Consumer Protection Checks Continue Following the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
EN
Запази
продължават проверките нап кзп въвеждането еврото

More than 200 food and service outlets in Kyustendil have been inspected by the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP). Inspectors reported that violations were found in just 7% of cases.

The checks are carried out without prior notice and cover all settlements and sectors, including food shops, car parks and service providers. A total of 69 statements of offence have been issued.

“The most common issue is an increase in the prices of various food products,” said Anna Mitova, Director of the NRA’s Communications Directorate.

On the same day, the NRA and the CCP conducted more than 300 inspections of beauty salons, with some establishments being checked for a second time.

Inspectors also visited the beauty salon of Diana in Kyustendil. She said that most customers still pay in leva, but she is prepared to work in euros as well, having rounded prices in the customer’s favour.

“My manicure costs 35 leva, which is currently €17.90. Most clients leave €18 to €20, depending on their choice,” said salon owner Diana Borisova.

Inspectors check prices of goods and services at the time of inspection, while traders must, within five days, provide information on prices prior to 1 January.

“We can also review video recordings and request explanations from the trader. There are many methods of verification,” said Tsvetislava Lakova, a member of the Commission for Consumer Protection.

“If there has been a price increase within the same period, traders must explain why the price has risen, and we will assess whether this is economically justified,” Anna Mitova added.

Following numerous complaints about price increases of up to 30%, the Commission for Consumer Protection has launched specialised inspections of companies supplying food vouchers and coupons for school canteens.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Една трета от левовете в обращение са изтеглени от БНБ
1
Една трета от левовете в обращение са изтеглени от БНБ
Левовете в евро: Има ли проблеми при смяната на валутата в пощенските клонове?
2
Левовете в евро: Има ли проблеми при смяната на валутата в...
Първите пенсии в евро: Над 2 млн. души ще получат парите си в новата валута
3
Първите пенсии в евро: Над 2 млн. души ще получат парите си в...
България и еврото: Как се справят учениците с новата валута?
4
България и еврото: Как се справят учениците с новата валута?
Григор Димитров започна 2026 година с победа над Пабло Кареньо Буста
5
Григор Димитров започна 2026 година с победа над Пабло Кареньо Буста
На Богоявление: В цялата страна спазиха традицията за хвърлянето и спасяването на кръста
6
На Богоявление: В цялата страна спазиха традицията за хвърлянето и...

Най-четени

Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
1
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
2
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
3
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
4
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв
5
Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
6
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски

More from: Economy

Bulgarian and Greek Transport Ministers Discuss Border Blockades by Greek Farmers
Bulgarian and Greek Transport Ministers Discuss Border Blockades by Greek Farmers
Bulgaria and the euro: More Than a Third of Levs in Circulation Withdrawn by the Central Bank Bulgaria and the euro: More Than a Third of Levs in Circulation Withdrawn by the Central Bank
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Започна изплащането на първите пенсии в евро
Започна изплащането на първите пенсии в евро
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Опашки пред пощите в Бургас: Пенсионерите получават първите си пенсии в евро Опашки пред пощите в Бургас: Пенсионерите получават първите си пенсии в евро
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Ивановден е! Ивановден е!
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Жълт и оранжев код за опасно време в различни райони на страната Жълт и оранжев код за опасно време в различни райони на страната
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Последна почит към Брижит Бардо - Сен тропе се сбогува с кино иконата
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Европа
Тръмп иска да купи Гренландия, но не изключва и използването на...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
По света
Венецуела ще прехвърли петрол на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
След срещата на "Коалицията на желаещите": САЩ се...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ