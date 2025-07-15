National Statistics: Food, Alcohol and Tobacco Prices in Bulgaria Continue to Rise

Food, alcohol, and tobacco prices in Bulgaria continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace, according to newly published data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on July 15.

The figures show that the monthly inflation rate for June compared to May is 0.4%. The year-on-year average inflation rate stands at 2.9%.

The largest increases were recorded in the sectors of recreation and culture, restaurants and hotels, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco products. During the month, clothing and footwear, as well as communication services, saw price decreases.