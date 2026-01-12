Food Prices and the Euro - Prices Rise for Some Vegetables in Bulgaria, Particularly Off-Season Produce

The wholesale market in the village of Parvenets, near Plovdiv, has reported a rise in the prices of certain Bulgarian vegetables.
The most significant increase has been seen in domestically grown greenhouse cucumbers, which have been rising in price since mid-last year. The trend of higher prices for non-seasonal vegetables appears to be sustained.
Citrus fruit prices, however, remain unchanged. Many traders at the market have chosen not to operate, and consumer demand is currently low.
Iliya Gatev, Executive Director of the Parvenets Wholesale Market:
“Price increases are being observed in out-of-season fruits and vegetables, such as green and red peppers, cabbage, and courgettes. On a monthly basis, these products are more expensive. On an annual basis, only cucumbers have shown a sustained price increase, continuing from the summer. This is likely due to smaller areas planted with cucumbers. Prices are currently 20–30% higher, reaching up to BGN 5 (EUR 2.50) per kilogramme at wholesale.”