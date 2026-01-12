Food Prices and the Euro - Prices Rise for Some Vegetables in Bulgaria, Particularly Off-Season Produce

The wholesale market in the village of Parvenets, near Plovdiv, has reported a rise in the prices of certain Bulgarian vegetables.

The most significant increase has been seen in domestically grown greenhouse cucumbers, which have been rising in price since mid-last year. The trend of higher prices for non-seasonal vegetables appears to be sustained.

Citrus fruit prices, however, remain unchanged. Many traders at the market have chosen not to operate, and consumer demand is currently low.