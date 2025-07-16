US Bank to Seek Financing for New Units at Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

The company 'Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant-New Builds' has signed an agreement with the American bank Citi, the Ministry of Energy announced on July 16. The financial institution will be tasked with seeking funding for the construction of the seventh and eighth units at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. Currently, a delegation led by Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov is visiting the United States.

“Following a detailed review and analysis of the technical proposal, the parties agreed on a partnership between 'Kozloduy NPP – New Builds' and the banking institution to secure financing for the construction of new nuclear capacities at the site of the Bulgarian nuclear power plant,” the Ministry of Energy explained.

Due to the scale of the project, it is likely that the new units will be financed by a consortium of banks.