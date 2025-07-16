БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Първи санкциониран след свързването на толкамерите със...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Диан Иванов оттегли показанията си срещу кмета на Варна...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
"Алфа Рисърч": 8 партии влизат в НС, ако...
Чете се за: 10:45 мин.
Жана Бергендорф и неин приятел са задържани - заплашили с...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

US Bank to Seek Financing for New Units at Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази
американска банка търси финансиране новите блокове аец козлодуй
Снимка: Ministry of Energy

The company 'Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant-New Builds' has signed an agreement with the American bank Citi, the Ministry of Energy announced on July 16. The financial institution will be tasked with seeking funding for the construction of the seventh and eighth units at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. Currently, a delegation led by Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov is visiting the United States.

“Following a detailed review and analysis of the technical proposal, the parties agreed on a partnership between 'Kozloduy NPP – New Builds' and the banking institution to secure financing for the construction of new nuclear capacities at the site of the Bulgarian nuclear power plant,” the Ministry of Energy explained.

Due to the scale of the project, it is likely that the new units will be financed by a consortium of banks.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

По-хладно време с валежи, гръмотевици и условия за градушки през следващите дни
1
По-хладно време с валежи, гръмотевици и условия за градушки през...
"Алфа Рисърч": 8 партии влизат в НС, ако изборите бяха днес, АПС остават извън парламента
2
"Алфа Рисърч": 8 партии влизат в НС, ако изборите бяха...
Жана Бергендорф и неин приятел са задържани - заплашили с пистолет таксиметров шофьор в Слънчев бряг
3
Жана Бергендорф и неин приятел са задържани - заплашили с пистолет...
Полицията в София задържа 23 наркодилъри и голямо количество дрога
4
Полицията в София задържа 23 наркодилъри и голямо количество дрога
Странното червено "нещо" в Якоруда предизвика вълнения сред местните
5
Странното червено "нещо" в Якоруда предизвика вълнения...
Диан Иванов оттегли показанията си срещу кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев
6
Диан Иванов оттегли показанията си срещу кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
2
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
3
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
4
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
5
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?
6
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?

More from: Economy

Labour Market Shows Positive Dynamics, the Employment Agency Reports
Labour Market Shows Positive Dynamics, the Employment Agency Reports
National Statistics: Food, Alcohol and Tobacco Prices in Bulgaria Continue to Rise National Statistics: Food, Alcohol and Tobacco Prices in Bulgaria Continue to Rise
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Predicts Another Credit Rating Upgrade Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Predicts Another Credit Rating Upgrade
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Fitch and S&P Upgrade Bulgaria’s Credit Rating Fitch and S&P Upgrade Bulgaria’s Credit Rating
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Will Property Prices Change with the Adoption of the Euro? Will Property Prices Change with the Adoption of the Euro?
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
Energy Minister: Only 11% of Capacity Under 'Botas' Contract Utilised to Date Energy Minister: Only 11% of Capacity Under 'Botas' Contract Utilised to Date
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Обрат по делото срещу кмета на Варна: Основният свидетел се отрече от показанията си
Обрат по делото срещу кмета на Варна: Основният свидетел се отрече...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Арести, цени, пари, протести, акции - политическите коментари в парламента (ОБЗОР) Арести, цени, пари, протести, акции - политическите коментари в парламента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
У нас
Жана Бергендорф и неин приятел са задържани - заплашили с пистолет таксиметров шофьор в Слънчев бряг Жана Бергендорф и неин приятел са задържани - заплашили с пистолет таксиметров шофьор в Слънчев бряг
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Нови огнища на шарка по преживните животни в Пловдивска област Нови огнища на шарка по преживните животни в Пловдивска област
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Пожар в санданското село Горно Спанчево
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
"Алфа Рисърч": 8 партии влизат в НС, ако изборите бяха...
Чете се за: 10:45 мин.
Политика
Вулкан в Исландия изригна за дванадесети път от 2021 г. насам (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
По света
Вижте ремонтираната улица "Опълченска" в София (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Регионални
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ