Economic benefits of Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area expected to amount to 500 million BGN

The business estimated 500 million BGN economic benefits for the Bulgarian economy annually from the full accession to the Schengen area.

The Industrial Capital Association of Bulgaria expressed hope that the easing of border controls will be felt immediately not only by transport companies but also by Bulgarian citizens:

"Even the very subconscious fear of crossing such a serious border as the Schengen area one, represented some kind of obstacle to our full integration into the European Union and I hope that now this will be overcome" - commented Milena Angelova from AICB.

