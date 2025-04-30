БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Boyko Borissov from Valencia: Air Force Commander Should Be Immediately Dismissed over the F-16 fighetr jet Issue

The leader of GERB also commented on the words of the opposition for the first 100 days of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet

бойко борисов валенсия командирът ввс незабавно уволнен заради
Снимка: BGNES

GERB leader Boyko Borissov commented on both the opposition's critique of the first 100 days of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet and the latest controversy surrounding the F-16 fighter jet.

Speaking from Valencia, where he is attending the European People's Party (EPP) Congress on April 30, Borissov emphasised that all parties in the ruling coalition had made significant compromises to form this government. He reiterated that the main goal remains Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone. To that end, Borissov said he had held talks with European leaders during the congress.

Borissov also pointed out that Kiril Petkov (co-leader of 'We Continue the Change') is the last person who should be commenting on the first 100 days of the Zhelyazkov cabinet, as, according to Borissov, Petkov left the country in chaos. He added that instead of talking about these 100 days of governance, the current government is actually getting things done.

Borissov also commented on the support of MRF-New Beginning for the current government, in response to a question from BNT as to whether this support could have negative repercussions for the government. He stated that the behavior of MRF-New Beginning has been appropriate so far, as they are not seeking to join the government, but are instead supporting only specific policies in practice.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB: “I heard Mirchev say there was going to be a wedding. What matters to me is that we join the eurozone, that Bulgaria attracts the major investments currently being considered by American funds and the largest European companies—so feel free to pass that along to everyone. No negativity. Let there be a wedding, a christening, a baby shower—whatever else people do for children… All of that will happen. But Bulgaria will move forward. And their intention is very, very transparent. ‘We’ll just stand on the sidelines, bark, insult, and label them as dependent on "New Beginning"...’ But you can see for yourselves—without "New Beginning," there is no majority.

Borissov also commented on another current issue — the new F-16 fighter jet:

"He even supposedly said — quietly, whispering to the journalists with him — that it was a faulty F-16 and that it can't fly, so they should ask Zapryanov. Well, they asked him. And you know what I told Zapryanov? That today — right now — the Air Force Commander, Rumen Radev’s personal friend, must be dismissed. If what President Radev whispered to your colleagues is true, he should be fired immediately. How could he accept a broken aircraft worth $100 million? If that’s true, he should go immediately. It’s not Zapryanov who should be answering — it’s the Air Force Commander."

President Rumen Radev Urges Government to “Loosen the Purse Strings” for F-16 Maintenance

More from: Bulgaria

Commander of Bulgarian Air Force: A Deviation in the Operation of One of the F-16's Systems Was Detected after Landing
Commander of Bulgarian Air Force: A Deviation in the Operation of One of the F-16's Systems Was Detected after Landing
President Rumen Radev Urges Government to “Loosen the Purse Strings” for F-16 Maintenance President Rumen Radev Urges Government to “Loosen the Purse Strings” for F-16 Maintenance
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Head of the Customs House in Plovdiv Arrested for Protecting a New Cigarette Smuggling Ring Head of the Customs House in Plovdiv Arrested for Protecting a New Cigarette Smuggling Ring
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Georg Georgiev to Marco Rubio: The U.S. Is Our Strategic Partner—We Are Working Together on Energy Security, Defence Capabilities, and Investment Georg Georgiev to Marco Rubio: The U.S. Is Our Strategic Partner—We Are Working Together on Energy Security, Defence Capabilities, and Investment
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Ministry of Finance Successfully Placed Euro-Denominated Bonds on International Capital Markets Ministry of Finance Successfully Placed Euro-Denominated Bonds on International Capital Markets
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
"I Am Innocent, I Trust the Bulgarian Court," Kiril Petkov Said Before the Start of the Trial Against Him over March 2022 Arrests of Borissov, Goranov, and Arnaudova "I Am Innocent, I Trust the Bulgarian Court," Kiril Petkov Said Before the Start of the Trial Against Him over March 2022 Arrests of Borissov, Goranov, and Arnaudova
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.

Product image
