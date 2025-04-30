Boyko Borissov from Valencia: Air Force Commander Should Be Immediately Dismissed over the F-16 fighetr jet Issue

GERB leader Boyko Borissov commented on both the opposition's critique of the first 100 days of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet and the latest controversy surrounding the F-16 fighter jet.

Speaking from Valencia, where he is attending the European People's Party (EPP) Congress on April 30, Borissov emphasised that all parties in the ruling coalition had made significant compromises to form this government. He reiterated that the main goal remains Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone. To that end, Borissov said he had held talks with European leaders during the congress.

Borissov also pointed out that Kiril Petkov (co-leader of 'We Continue the Change') is the last person who should be commenting on the first 100 days of the Zhelyazkov cabinet, as, according to Borissov, Petkov left the country in chaos. He added that instead of talking about these 100 days of governance, the current government is actually getting things done.

Borissov also commented on the support of MRF-New Beginning for the current government, in response to a question from BNT as to whether this support could have negative repercussions for the government. He stated that the behavior of MRF-New Beginning has been appropriate so far, as they are not seeking to join the government, but are instead supporting only specific policies in practice.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB: “I heard Mirchev say there was going to be a wedding. What matters to me is that we join the eurozone, that Bulgaria attracts the major investments currently being considered by American funds and the largest European companies—so feel free to pass that along to everyone. No negativity. Let there be a wedding, a christening, a baby shower—whatever else people do for children… All of that will happen. But Bulgaria will move forward. And their intention is very, very transparent. ‘We’ll just stand on the sidelines, bark, insult, and label them as dependent on "New Beginning"...’ But you can see for yourselves—without "New Beginning," there is no majority.

Borissov also commented on another current issue — the new F-16 fighter jet: