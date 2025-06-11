Bulgarian Parliament's Decision regarding Progress of North Macedonia in EU Accession Process Was Formally Addressed to the Authorities in Skopje.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, held a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the Republic of North Macedonia, Timcho Mucunski, during which he officially informed him of the decision adopted on May 30, 2025, by the 51st National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria concerning North Macedonia's progress in the EU accession process.

The Foreign Minister stated that this act once again reaffirms Bulgaria’s unwavering position and firm commitment to the European Consensus of July 2022, while also issuing a constructive and encouraging call to the government in Skopje to fulfill the agreed commitments.

A particularly important element of the National Assembly's decision is the reconfirmation that Bulgaria has no conditions beyond the elements outlined in the European Consensus, Minister Georgiev stressed, adding that this also sends a clear signal of Bulgaria’s constructive approach.

These same positions were reiterated by Deputy Foreign Minister Elena Shekerletova, who formally handed over the National Assembly's decision of May 30 to the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Sofia, Agneza Rusi Popovska, during a meeting where she also presented the full text of the document. Deputy Minister Shekerletova underscored that this act demonstrates the broad domestic consensus in Bulgaria regarding the European integration path of the Western Balkans.

Once again Bulgaria shows that it is consistent in its support for the Republic of North Macedonia and remains closely committed to the implementation of the agreements between the EU and Skopje.

In this context, Deputy Minister Shekerletova expressed hope that the balanced tone of the decision and the clear guarantee that Bulgaria has no additional conditions beyond those set in the European Consensus will be objectively acknowledged and accurately communicated in the public discourse by the political leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia.