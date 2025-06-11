Social Policy Minister: The State Opened the "Pandora's box" with the Nursing Homes Inspections

Authorities have finally found the courage to open the “Pandora’s box” of inspections in care homes and expose the so-called 'houses of horrors', said Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov during a sitting of the Parliamentary Committee on Labour and Social Policy on June 11.

According to Gutsanov, every state institution should take note of these cases and measures should be taken by the whole state, including the Parliament.

“For the first time, we have dared to open Pandora’s box regarding something that was never really a secret. It was known before that such cases existed, though probably no one expected the situation to be this grim,” the Minister said.

He stressed that this was a joint action with the Ministry of Justice, as the talks and preparations for the action started a month ago. Gutsanov's words made it clear that all the time the Prime Minister was informed about what was happening.

“This is heartbreaking, and together with Minister Georgiev we correctly described them as ‘rooms of horror’—something that has long lost its human face. The state finally found the courage to open Pandora’s box, and it was the right decision,” Gutsanov explained.

As an immediate measure, the number of inspectors at the Agency for the Quality of Social Services will be increased. Currently, the agency employs fewer than 50 inspectors. At the next government meeting, an additional 31 positions are expected to be approved.

“All institutions—ministries, the National Assembly, state agencies, and local authorities—should work together, otherwise we won’t be able to solve this problem, especially in view of Bulgaria’s demographic crisis. The issue is far more serious than it seems, and I’m glad that the cabinet has begun addressing it in a focused and determined way. Such grotesque phenomena cannot be allowed to exist,” Gutsanov stated.

