Vice President Iotova: The State Must Unravel the Entire Network of Illegal Homes for Elderly

"I hope the government keeps its promise and that the state, with all its power and authority, fully uncovers the entire network of illegal homes for the elderly," said Vice President Iliana Iotova in Popovo, where she attended the town's celebration, the head of state's press secretariat said on June 10.

According to Yotova, every new case raises further questions that the authorities must answer.

"Who is in charge of this business with people's lives, who is financing this. Who are the real owners of these so-called homes? Whose signatures are on the documents? How are such large quantities of expensive medications, which require special permits, being stockpiled?" Yotova asked.

"As a society we should not allow these cases to be quickly forgotten. We need both changes in the Criminal Code in relation to such acts and very strict control by the state," the vice-president said.

