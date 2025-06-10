БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Vice President Iotova: The State Must Unravel the Entire Network of Illegal Homes for Elderly

Each new case raises new questions that the authorities need to answer, the Vice President said

130 души изведени незаконните домове възрастни варна

"I hope the government keeps its promise and that the state, with all its power and authority, fully uncovers the entire network of illegal homes for the elderly," said Vice President Iliana Iotova in Popovo, where she attended the town's celebration, the head of state's press secretariat said on June 10.

'Houses of Horros': Three More Illegal Care Homes for Elderly Discovered, 130 people relocated from them

According to Yotova, every new case raises further questions that the authorities must answer.

"Who is in charge of this business with people's lives, who is financing this. Who are the real owners of these so-called homes? Whose signatures are on the documents? How are such large quantities of expensive medications, which require special permits, being stockpiled?" Yotova asked.

"As a society we should not allow these cases to be quickly forgotten. We need both changes in the Criminal Code in relation to such acts and very strict control by the state," the vice-president said.

"As a society, we must not allow these cases to be quickly forgotten. Changes to the Penal Code are needed to address this type of crime, along with much stricter state oversight," the Vice President added.

“Houses of Horror” Illegal Care Homes in Yagoda Village – Who Is Behind the “Rooms for Rent” Scheme?

