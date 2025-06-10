'Houses of Horros': Three More Illegal Care Homes for Elderly Discovered, 130 people relocated from them

Authorities have discovered three more illegal care homes for the elderly in the coastal city of Varna, where 130 people were relocated from them in a raid that lasted almost all night. The elderly residents were found living in appalling hygienic conditions, with rooms infested by cockroaches, fleas, and lice.

The individuals had been housed in so-called “rooms for rent.” The owners of all three facilities were operating without licenses and entirely outside the law. The worst conditions were documented in the first location, where both mentally ill and physically healthy seniors were accommodated together.

"All the residents’ diapers were layered on top of old ones. We all assumed, at the very least, they were being changed properly," said Ivanka Dineva from the Executive Agency for Medical Supervision.

None of the homes had medical staff on-site.

“For 70 residents, there were only two or three paramedics and carers—unqualified volunteers with hastily drafted contracts and no adherence to health standards,” commented Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev, who shared images of the homes on his personal Facebook account. Documents for expensive medications were found, but the actual medications were missing.

“Instead, we discovered sedatives, blood thinners, and psychotropic drugs. There were no medical charts, prescriptions, personal health records, or family contact information,” said Ivanka Dimova.

Upon learning of the impending inspections, some owners staged attempts to portray better conditions. They installed new televisions in rooms—but didn’t even plug them in—and confiscated residents’ ID cards and phones. Residents were also made to sign consent declarations agreeing to the poor conditions.

“They’re trying to fabricate evidence. We’re seeing identical consent forms and contracts dated just a few days ago,” Georgiev stated. “Be careful where you entrust your loved ones. What we saw, even as professionals, was truly frightening,” said Viktoria Tahova, Executive Director of the Agency for Quality of Social Services.

The government is now working on legislative reforms to prevent such abuses. Proposed measures include strengthening the authority of social services and criminalizing violations in the operation of elderly care facilities.

“We will not stop or hesitate until this issue is resolved. The state will do whatever it takes—including investing in renovations and allocating resources. Meetings with the Prime Minister are planned. This will not be swept under the rug,” said Borislav Gutsanov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy.

Inspections of elderly homes in Varna are ongoing. All residents will be relocated to licensed social care facilities.