БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф...
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Освободиха наемателя на сградата, където се помещава...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Поне 10 жертви при нападение в училище в австрийския град...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Разбиха високотехнологична наркооранжерия в бургаското...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Георги Георгиев: Цялата строгост на закона ще бъде...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Готови са резултатите от матурите на зрелостниците
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Нови случаи на нарушения в домове за възрастни хора бяха...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Houses of Horros': Three More Illegal Care Homes for Elderly Discovered, 130 people relocated from them

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
EN
Запази

The authorities are working on legislative changes to limit the possibilities of finding loopholes in the regulations on care homes for the elderly

130 души изведени незаконните домове възрастни варна
Снимка: BGNES

Authorities have discovered three more illegal care homes for the elderly in the coastal city of Varna, where 130 people were relocated from them in a raid that lasted almost all night. The elderly residents were found living in appalling hygienic conditions, with rooms infested by cockroaches, fleas, and lice.

The individuals had been housed in so-called “rooms for rent.” The owners of all three facilities were operating without licenses and entirely outside the law. The worst conditions were documented in the first location, where both mentally ill and physically healthy seniors were accommodated together.

"All the residents’ diapers were layered on top of old ones. We all assumed, at the very least, they were being changed properly," said Ivanka Dineva from the Executive Agency for Medical Supervision.

None of the homes had medical staff on-site.

“For 70 residents, there were only two or three paramedics and carers—unqualified volunteers with hastily drafted contracts and no adherence to health standards,” commented Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev, who shared images of the homes on his personal Facebook account.

Documents for expensive medications were found, but the actual medications were missing.
“Instead, we discovered sedatives, blood thinners, and psychotropic drugs. There were no medical charts, prescriptions, personal health records, or family contact information,” said Ivanka Dimova.

Upon learning of the impending inspections, some owners staged attempts to portray better conditions. They installed new televisions in rooms—but didn’t even plug them in—and confiscated residents’ ID cards and phones. Residents were also made to sign consent declarations agreeing to the poor conditions.

“They’re trying to fabricate evidence. We’re seeing identical consent forms and contracts dated just a few days ago,” Georgiev stated.

“Be careful where you entrust your loved ones. What we saw, even as professionals, was truly frightening,” said Viktoria Tahova, Executive Director of the Agency for Quality of Social Services.

The government is now working on legislative reforms to prevent such abuses. Proposed measures include strengthening the authority of social services and criminalizing violations in the operation of elderly care facilities.

The authority is working on legislative changes to limit the possibilities of finding loopholes in the regulations on nursing homes. More powers for social services and criminalisation of violations are among the proposals.

“We will not stop or hesitate until this issue is resolved. The state will do whatever it takes—including investing in renovations and allocating resources. Meetings with the Prime Minister are planned. This will not be swept under the rug,” said Borislav Gutsanov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy.

Inspections of elderly homes in Varna are ongoing. All residents will be relocated to licensed social care facilities.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
1
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
2
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
3
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората, настанени в "къщите на ужасите"
4
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората,...
За да отблъснат туристите: Жителите на "Нотинг хил" боядисват къщите си в черно
5
За да отблъснат туристите: Жителите на "Нотинг хил"...
Тръмп заяви, че не иска гражданска война в Калифорния, но би подкрепил арест на губернатора
6
Тръмп заяви, че не иска гражданска война в Калифорния, но би...

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
2
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
3
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
4
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
5
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена гимнастика в Талин (ОБЗОР)
6
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена...

More from: Bulgaria

Court Reviews Detention Measures for Six Arrested in the "House of Horrors" Case in Yagoda Village, Alleged "Shadow Owner" of the Home Denies Accusations
Court Reviews Detention Measures for Six Arrested in the "House of Horrors" Case in Yagoda Village, Alleged "Shadow Owner" of the Home Denies Accusations
Vice President Iotova: The State Must Unravel the Entire Network of Illegal Homes for Elderly Vice President Iotova: The State Must Unravel the Entire Network of Illegal Homes for Elderly
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
180-Metre Long Ship Runs Aground Near Port of Burgas Due to Navigational Error 180-Metre Long Ship Runs Aground Near Port of Burgas Due to Navigational Error
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Serious Accident on Ruse–Byala Road, One Dead Serious Accident on Ruse–Byala Road, One Dead
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Trial Against Former PM Kiril Petkov Over the Arrest of GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Begins Trial Against Former PM Kiril Petkov Over the Arrest of GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Begins
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Protest of RIA Employees Blocks Traffic on Danube Bridge 2 Protest of RIA Employees Blocks Traffic on Danube Bridge 2
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Ученици са сред жертвите на масовата стрелба в Австрия
Ученици са сред жертвите на масовата стрелба в Австрия
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф (СНИМКИ + ВИДЕО) Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф (СНИМКИ + ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Кораб с 30 000 тона тор заседна в Бургас след навигационна грешка Кораб с 30 000 тона тор заседна в Бургас след навигационна грешка
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Тежка катастрофа затвори пътя Русе - Бяла, има жертва
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Йотова: Държавата трябва да стигне докрай в разплитането на мрежата...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Соченият за "собственик в сянка" на дома в с. Ягода...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Наталия Киселова прие председателството на Парламентарната асамблея...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ