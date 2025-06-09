БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на...
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Без лиценз е работил домът за възрастни в Говедарци
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Експертиза установява с какво са упоявани възрастните...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

All Elderly Residents from the “Houses of Horror” in the Village of Yagoda Relocated; One of the Detained Is an Emergency Nurse

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
EN
Запази

All elderly people from the so-called “houses of horror,” uncovered by authorities in the village of Yagoda, Stara Zagora disrict, have been removed and placed in other social care facilities. BNT has learned that one of those detained is a 68-year-old nurse from the Emergency Medical Centre in Stara Zagora.

“For several years, the properties in question functioned as nursing homes for the elderly. At the beginning of this year, the operator submitted a statement declining the license to provide this type of social service. Since then, ownership was transferred, and the premises were reclassified as ‘rooms for rent.’ The National Revenue Agency has initiated an inspection of the case; we will request their findings in order to conduct our own analysis based on the other evidence and the prerequisites for criminal liability. A sixth person — a 62-year-old man — was declared wanted and was arrested late last night under a 24-hour detention measure. Charges will be formally brought against him today, and pretrial detention will be requested. A commercial company was registered at the beginning of the year, managed by the two men who were previously arrested and charged. They are the owners of the properties and provided the logistical support — food supply and operational organisation of the facilities. The three women were the direct perpetrators of this anti-care for the elderly: they administered medications, tied patients to their beds, and used physical violence against them,” stated Tanya Dimitrova, District Prosecutor of Stara Zagora, in an interview with BNT.

According to her, the women were hired as maids and carers and do not possess the medical qualifications required for caring for ill individuals.

“There are mentally sound individuals who can give credible testimonies, as well as others who need specialised medical care. They are sharing shocking accounts of being locked up. One woman said: ‘I’ve been here for four years and have seen nothing but my room and the yard.’ Another man escaped, was caught, and beaten — he says he was beaten unconscious. These people truly lived in appalling conditions and were subjected to both physical and psychological abuse. Two of the residents were in critical condition,” added Prosecutor Dimitrova.

“People should not be locked away. They should be cared for and given a chance to live a dignified life. I believe that within a week it will become clear how and why the law was circumvented, because not every circumvention requires legislative changes,” stated Natalia Kiselova, Chair of Parliament.

“I feel like these people were hidden from the whole world. Where were the social services? Where was the oversight?We love to talk about control these days. It’s as if we are facing these problems for the first time and are only now starting to think about how to control various systems. This is a harsh diagnosis — above all, for us as a society and for the work of the institutions,” added Vice President Iliiana Iotova.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Частните съдебни изпълнители предлагат правила за превенция срещу имотните измами
1
Частните съдебни изпълнители предлагат правила за превенция срещу...
Проф. Николай Габровски: Трябва да се ограничи скоростта на тротинетките, особено когато са в пешеходни зони
2
Проф. Николай Габровски: Трябва да се ограничи скоростта на...
Дете е с опасност за живота след инцидент на плажа в Приморско
3
Дете е с опасност за живота след инцидент на плажа в Приморско
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
4
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
Експертиза установява с какво са упоявани възрастните хора в село Ягода
5
Експертиза установява с какво са упоявани възрастните хора в село...
Предстои доставка на нови 320 джипа за армията
6
Предстои доставка на нови 320 джипа за армията

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
2
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
3
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
4
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
5
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена гимнастика в Талин (ОБЗОР)
6
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена...

More from: Bulgaria

23 People from Elderly Care Home near Govedartsi Moved to Other homes
23 People from Elderly Care Home near Govedartsi Moved to Other homes
Beaten, Humiliated, Malnourished: Firsthand Account from Residents of the 'House of Horrors' Illegal Care Homes Beaten, Humiliated, Malnourished: Firsthand Account from Residents of the 'House of Horrors' Illegal Care Homes
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
Customs Officers Uncover Nearly 3 Million BGN in Undeclared Currency at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crosssing Customs Officers Uncover Nearly 3 Million BGN in Undeclared Currency at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crosssing
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
President Radev Discusses Bilateral Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan President Radev Discusses Bilateral Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Bulgaria Is Very Close to Joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme, Says Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov Bulgaria Is Very Close to Joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme, Says Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova: Bulgaria Consistently Supports Albania’s Efforts to Join the EU Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova: Bulgaria Consistently Supports Albania’s Efforts to Join the EU
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората, настанени в "къщите на ужасите"
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората,...
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
У нас
Марк Рюте иска НАТО да засили противовъздушната си отбрана Марк Рюте иска НАТО да засили противовъздушната си отбрана
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
След скандалните случаи: Властта проверява още домове за възрастни хора След скандалните случаи: Властта проверява още домове за възрастни хора
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Спад на цените на храните - къде има поевтиняване
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Домашен арест за кмета на с. Божурица: Обвинен е, че е пребил свой...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Пропаганда или хуманитарна мисия: Как Израел залови кораба с Грета...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
По света
На ръба на правомощията си: Тръмп прати Националната гвардия в...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ