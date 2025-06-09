"House of Horrors": Horrific Revelations About Illegal Elderly Care Homes in the Village of Yagoda

Mass inspections of elderly care facilities in Stara Zagora have revealed alarming violations. Elderly individuals were found tied up and sedated. Authorities have taken swift action. Five individuals—two men and three women—have been arrested. Site inspections and searches have been carried out, and investigative proceedings are ongoing.

Elderly people suffering from severe mental health conditions were found locked and restrained inside two properties in the village of Yagoda, according to findings from police and prosecutors, as announced by Minister of Justice Georgi Georgiev at a press briefing in Stara Zagora.

Georgiev also showed photos of the appalling conditions in which the elderly were discovered. The premises where these individuals had been housed were not licensed hospices or care homes, but had been deceptively registered as "rooms for rent."

“In recent weeks, several attempts by officials to conduct inspections at two sites in Yagoda were obstructed,” said Georgiev.

“These were not facilities offering health or social services. The owners claimed they were rental properties charging 990 BGN per month. One photo shows the legs of an elderly person in critical condition tied up. What happens to them if there’s a fire?”

According to Georgiev, elderly individuals with various psychiatric conditions were kept locked inside both sites.

The minister further announced a nationwide inspection on elderly care homes and hospices, part of a broader effort to combat the so-called “real estate mafia.” The concern stems from repeated incidents where incapacitated individuals are manipulated into transferring property rights.

The Executive Agency for Medical Supervision and the Agency for Quality of Social Services have conducted over 100 inspections, resulting in the revocation of four licenses. One facility voluntarily relinquished its license, and another is currently undergoing revocation procedures. Many others have been issued warnings and recommendations.

“A total of 75 elderly people—someone’s mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers—were discovered in two facilities,” Georgiev stated.

“They were kept tied up, which violates all human rights. Some were in severe medical condition. Eighteen people were transported by ambulance, two of them requiring urgent care. Eight have been admitted to various hospital departments. Doctors and social workers exited the facilities in tears.”

Inside the buildings, some individuals were found restrained, sedated, or under the influence of potent drugs. Blood samples are being analyzed to determine the substances administered. Investigative operations continued on-site until 4 a.m. Documents were seized as evidence.

One facility housed 19 residents, the other 56.

The so-called “houses of horror” had locked doors and broken window handles to prevent escape. Hygiene was appalling.

People were kept locked up. Their telephones were taken away and window handles ripped out. 56 of the so-called 'tenants' were entitled to one bathroom with toilet, no bed linen.

Georgi Georgiev, Minister of Justice: 'The inspecting doctors, social workers from various institutions were crying as they left the first facility'.

The owners of the two houses repeatedly refused to let the inspectors in, arguing that they were "rooms for rent".

Georgi Georgiev, Minister of Justice: "People were found inside, some of them tied up, some of them drugged. Or under the influence of strong narcotic drugs. Blood tests are being done to find out what the content of these substances is."

An elderly woman was brought out by her relatives in front of our camera.

"They attended to me, I am satisfied.

are you being treated well?

Very well, excellent."

However, other residents of the home say otherwise.

Georgi Georgiev, Minister of Justice: "They said they have not seen a doctor here. A doctor only comes when someone dies".

Their identity cards were held by the owners. Investigators also found power of attorney documents that some of the elderly people provided to the landlords. It has yet to be determined if they were signed voluntarily.

Boriana Dimitrova, Stara Zagora district prosecutor:"The persons who were in these buildings were locked in, around the clock. They were only allowed to move around in the inner space, which is in the premises. The rooms themselves were locked at night. They could not seek help."

People told of being abused.

Boryana Dimitrova, Stara Zagora district prosecutor: "Tortured, insulted, cursed. All in all, the facts are really very striking and very stressful. Dimitar Dimitrov, neighbour of the houses: "I hear that they were shouting all the time. They were scolded, shouted at, insulted."

They were also left malnourished and deprived of medical treatment. They were given only opiates.

Boryana Dimitrova, Stara Zagora district prosecutor: "The drugs they were given were given without the patients knowing what they were taking. We are yet to establish what was given to them and whether it was for the purpose of drugging and putting them to sleep, not treating them."

Their relatives were entitled to visitation, but only by appointment at least a day in advance.

"When we brought her in no one would let us go in and see the surroundings of the room. They open this door for me and we go into the kitchen, in winter when it is cold or on the benches."



"I didn't go inside the rooms, I can't say, but my mother was happy.

Have you come to visit any other time?

My daughter and son-in-law have come. She was fresh, outgoing, just as we know her."

There are five detainees so far. They are to be charged and their permanent arrest sought.