Biblical Botanical Garden Opens in Courtyard of a Temple in Plovdiv

A biblical botanical garden has been inaugurated by Metropolitan Nikolay in the courtyard of the “St. Great Martyr Nedelya” church in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv on July 7.

The opening coincides with the church’s patronal feast day, honouring the memory of St. Nedelya - the wondrous servant of God, a revered Christian martyr from the 3rd century who gave her life for her faith in Christ.

The garden offers visitors the opportunity to explore various plant species mentioned in the Holy Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments.