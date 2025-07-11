Traffic Jams at Several Points on Trakia Motorway Toward Burgas Due to Accidents

The police are urging drivers traveling on the Plovdiv section of Trakia Motorway (A1) toward the Black Sea to exercise caution and comply with the temporary traffic arrangements introduced between kilometres 108 and 113.

The traffic restrictions were prompted by several road accidents that occurred in this stretch within the past hour, causing a traffic jam. Police have responded to and processed three reports so far.

At kilometre 113, a chain collision involving five vehicles occurred. The cars have already been removed from the roadway after damage assessments were completed and the necessary administrative procedures were carried out.

Similarly, another multi-vehicle accident near kilometre 108, involving four or five cars, is currently being handled.

An inspection will also be conducted around kilometre 109 to determine the cause of a collision between two vehicles in the left lane, which resulted in injuries to an elderly man and a young woman. Police are securing the crash site until medical evaluations of the two injured individuals are completed.

Traffic is currently being diverted through the right and emergency lanes.