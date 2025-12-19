БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Over Half of Bulgarians Have a Positive Attitude Towards the EU, Survey Finds

More than 55% of Bulgarians have a positive attitude towards the European Union, according to a survey on public opinion conducted by the polling agency Myara.

The survey was carried out between 14 and 24 November 2025, with 1,004 adult citizens interviewed. It was commissioned by Kristian Vigenin, a Bulgarian Member of the European Parliament from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats.

Over half of respondents expressed support for the EU. 55.7% are in favour, while 37.3% are opposed, summarised sociologist Yanitsa Petkova. Older citizens, residents of smaller towns, those with primary education, and members of lower-income groups were more critical.

The survey results also highlight a division of opinion on the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria. 36% of Bulgarians support it, believing it would have a positive impact on the country, while 46% are against, and the remaining 18% are undecided.

Regarding the question of whether Bulgarians would support leaving the EU, 50.1% said 'No', while 39.4% said 'Yes'. On whether Bulgarians receive sufficient information about EU policies, 50.7% said they do not, 37.4% said they do, and 11.9% did not answer.

When asked about the overall direction of change since Bulgaria joined the EU, 41% said the change has been positive, 33.8% said negative, 20.5% said there has been no change, and 4.7% did not answer.

