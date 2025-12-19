Customs Officers Seize Gold and Platinum Jewellery Worth BGN 413,898 at Kapitan Andreevo

Customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint have seized gold and platinum jewellery valued at BGN 413,898 during a check of a passenger car entering Bulgaria from Turkey.

On 18 December 2025, a foreign-registered car arrived at the checkpoint carrying two passengers. Using a “risk analysis” method, the vehicle and its occupants were selected for a thorough customs inspection. During the check, customs officers discovered four packets of white and yellow metal jewellery hidden in the pocket of the passenger’s jacket—a 45-year-old Turkish citizen.

An expert examination determined that 368.07 grams of the jewellery were 14- and 18-carat gold, while 32.70 grams were platinum, with a total value of BGN 413,898.

The smuggled gold and platinum items were seized, and a pre-trial investigation has been opened, conducted by an investigating customs inspector.

By order of the Haskovo District Prosecutor’s Office, the Turkish national has been charged under Article 242, Paragraph 1 of the Penal Code. He has been placed under judicial control with a bail condition and is prohibited from leaving Bulgaria without the permission of the Haskovo District Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.





