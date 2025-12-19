Extra Traffic Control Measures over the Holidays

Additional police teams will be deployed today on Sofia’s main entry and exit roads, as well as around shopping centres, to monitor traffic, said Svetoslav Velichkov, Head of the “Traffic Control" Unit at the Sofia Directorate of Interior.

He explained that, in cooperation with experts from the Traffic Management and Analysis Department of Sofia Municipality, traffic at intersections will be monitored using cameras. In areas without camera coverage, the Traffic Police will intervene directly. Velichkov noted that traffic is currently normal but is expected to increase during the day, particularly on the last working day before the holidays and the first holiday day on 24 December.

On 4 January, restrictions will be in place for trucks heading towards Sofia on the Struma, Trakia, and Hemus motorways to ease congestion, as heavy car traffic is anticipated. Reversible traffic will be introduced on the Struma motorway at the Simitli junction on 22 and 23 December, with two lanes towards Kulata and, reverse traffic may be introduced in the direction of Sofia.

A ban on vehicles over 12 tonnes will also be enforced on 23 and 30 December, with restrictions in place between 12:00 and 22:00 on all motorways.

“Black ice is common during this season, but it is not the only hazard for drivers,” said Lachezar Bliznakov from the Traffic Police Department at the General Directorate of National Police. He warned that temperatures in the early morning and evening differ significantly from daytime conditions, creating varying road conditions. “Drivers need to exercise caution while on the roads. Police officers are deployed to ensure smooth and safe travel during the holidays. We rely on drivers to be understanding, tolerant, and to drive calmly,” Bliznakov added.

photo by BGNES

Source: BTA