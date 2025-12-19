Sofia Municipality Introduces “Green Ticket” for Public Transport Amid Pollution Alert

Sofia Municipality will introduce a “green ticket” for travel on public transport on Saturday (20 December), Sunday (21 December), and Monday (22 December), the municipal press office announced.

During the same period, parking at the metro’s buffer zones will be free for all residents and visitors of the capital.

The measure has been implemented in response to forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, which predict fog formation and the likelihood of fine particulate matter remaining in the lower layers of the atmosphere.

The green ticket costs BGN 1 and is valid for the entire day, including night-time public transport services.