Partial State of Emergency in Breznik Due to Manganese in the Water

A partial state of emergency has been declared in the town of Breznik due to the detected presence of manganese in the water sourced from the 'Krasava' dam. The municipality on July 11 announced restrictions on the use of tap water for drinking and food preparation throughout the town until the water quality is restored.

The local water utility company will provide alternative water supply via water tankers until the issue is resolved. The tankers will be sealed or locked, with labels indicating the origin of the water and the date of filling. The Ministry of Interior (MoI) will also be involved in monitoring and safeguarding the tankers, according to BNR (Bulgarian National Radio).

Tankers will be placed at the following locations:

“9th of September” Square

“Chorni” Square

Gozdovska Street, near the bridge over the Mala Reka River

Intersections of:

Mogilitsa and Greben Streets

Bogdan Mitov and Tsveta Lumbarova Streets

Vlado Radoslavov and Oktomvri Streets

The municipality has also provided bottled table water for the preparation of food in the Children’s Milk Kitchen, the Home Social Patronage, and “Brezitsa” Kindergarten.

Water supply from the 'Krasava' dam to the village of Noevtsi has been suspended. Consequently, a new water rationing regime will be introduced for the villages supplied by the Sekirna–Breznik group, including:

Dolna Sekirna

Kosharеvo

Begunovtsi

Gigintsi

Nepraznentsi