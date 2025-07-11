БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Partial State of Emergency Declared in the Village of Nikyup Due to Worsening Water Shortage

A partial state of emergency has been declared in the village of Nikyup, located in the Veliko Tarnovo Municipality, due to a worsening water supply crisis.

The order was issued by the Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo Municipality, Eng. Daniel Panov. The critical situation in the village has arisen as a result of a significant decrease in the flow rate of underground water sources used for local water supply.

Currently, a strict water rationing regime is in place in Nikyup. The village has been divided into two zones, with water being supplied on alternate days, and only for a two-hour window between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Water tanks have been provided and are being filled with water from “Yovkovtsi” Water Supply and Sewerage Company. Additionally, the municipal water truck delivers water every other day to households that are not connected to or cannot be reached by the existing water distribution network.

A ban has been imposed on the use of potable water for irrigation, watering of green spaces, street cleaning, washing of motor vehicles, pool filling, and any other use outside of essential domestic needs.

The state of emergency and the associated restrictions are in effect indefinitely, until further notice.

