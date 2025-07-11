БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
17 години по-късно: България отново има финалист на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът: Турция е готова да предложи по-добри условия...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Желязков към Зеленски: Подкрепата на България ще продължи...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Четвъртият вот на недоверие - неуспешен
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
"Фич" и "Стандарт енд Пуърс" повишиха...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Municipality Saves Nearly BGN 5 Million on Waste Management

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
EN
Запази

Revenue from the sale of recyclables has increased more than 5-fold, it reports

столична община спестила близо млн управление боклука

The Sofia Municipal Enterprise for Waste Treatment has improved its performance across all key indicators in the first half of 2025, according to a report from Sofia Municipality on July 11.

The amount of waste received at the waste treatment facility has decreased, while RDF fuel production and revenues from recyclable waste have significantly increased. Simultaneously, less waste has been sent to landfills, contributing to cost savings.

In total, just over 196,000 tonnes of waste were received between January and June 2025—12,000 tonnes less compared to the same period in 2024. The municipality's average cost for transportation and treatment is approximately BGN 400 per tonne.

Following reforms introduced at the start of Mayor Vasil Terziev’s term, and investigations into alleged abuse involving foreign waste by private sanitation companies, SMEWT has implemented stricter controls at the facility’s intake points. As a result, the Sofia Municipality has saved nearly BGN 5 million on waste transportation and treatment costs in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Further improvements have been achieved in RDF fuel production—a primary objective of the waste treatment process due to its impact on reducing landfill volume. Nearly 51,000 tonnes of RDF were produced and exported in the first six months of 2025—a 54% increase compared to the same period last year, the municipality added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Две нули между Левски и Апоел след дуела в София
1
Две нули между Левски и Апоел след дуела в София
БГ абсурди: С джапанки и сандали на Седемте рилски езера?
2
БГ абсурди: С джапанки и сандали на Седемте рилски езера?
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?
4
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите от кръвната проба
5
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите...
Заради отмъщение: 55-годишен мъж блъсна умишлено с автомобил племенника си край Несебър
6
Заради отмъщение: 55-годишен мъж блъсна умишлено с автомобил...

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
2
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
3
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
4
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Съдът наложи "задържане под стража" на Антон Илиев, обвинен в убийството на Мариян от Кула
6
Съдът наложи "задържане под стража" на Антон Илиев,...

More from: Bulgaria

Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Predicts Another Credit Rating Upgrade
Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Predicts Another Credit Rating Upgrade
Traffic Jams at Several Points on Trakia Motorway Toward Burgas Due to Accidents Traffic Jams at Several Points on Trakia Motorway Toward Burgas Due to Accidents
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Partial State of Emergency Declared in the Village of Nikyup Due to Worsening Water Shortage Partial State of Emergency Declared in the Village of Nikyup Due to Worsening Water Shortage
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria’s Support for Ukraine Will Continue During Post-War Reconstruction PM Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria’s Support for Ukraine Will Continue During Post-War Reconstruction
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Partial State of Emergency in Breznik Due to Manganese in the Water Partial State of Emergency in Breznik Due to Manganese in the Water
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Minister of Social Policy Awards Employees for Their Active Role in Uncovering Illegal Care Homes Minister of Social Policy Awards Employees for Their Active Role in Uncovering Illegal Care Homes
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Неназован депутат се появи в обвинението срещу кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев, съобщи адвокатът му
Неназован депутат се появи в обвинението срещу кмета на Варна...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Общество
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при четвъртия вот на недоверие, опозицията готви серии от нови вотове (ОБЗОР) Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при четвъртия вот на недоверие, опозицията готви серии от нови вотове (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
У нас
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите от кръвната проба Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите от кръвната проба
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Тапи на няколко места по АМ "Тракия" в посока Бургас заради катастрофи (СНИМКИ) Тапи на няколко места по АМ "Тракия" в посока Бургас заради катастрофи (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Юни 2025: Най-смъртоносният месец за цивилните украинци
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Президентът: Турция е готова да предложи по-добри условия за...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Росен Желязков от Рим: Всеки вот трябва да се разглежда...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
По света
Добро сърце: Пепа с церебрална парализа, която помага на други хора...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ