Sofia Municipality Saves Nearly BGN 5 Million on Waste Management

The Sofia Municipal Enterprise for Waste Treatment has improved its performance across all key indicators in the first half of 2025, according to a report from Sofia Municipality on July 11.

The amount of waste received at the waste treatment facility has decreased, while RDF fuel production and revenues from recyclable waste have significantly increased. Simultaneously, less waste has been sent to landfills, contributing to cost savings.

In total, just over 196,000 tonnes of waste were received between January and June 2025—12,000 tonnes less compared to the same period in 2024. The municipality's average cost for transportation and treatment is approximately BGN 400 per tonne.

Following reforms introduced at the start of Mayor Vasil Terziev’s term, and investigations into alleged abuse involving foreign waste by private sanitation companies, SMEWT has implemented stricter controls at the facility’s intake points. As a result, the Sofia Municipality has saved nearly BGN 5 million on waste transportation and treatment costs in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Further improvements have been achieved in RDF fuel production—a primary objective of the waste treatment process due to its impact on reducing landfill volume. Nearly 51,000 tonnes of RDF were produced and exported in the first six months of 2025—a 54% increase compared to the same period last year, the municipality added.