Temperatures in Bulgaria Forecast to Be between 38°C and 41°C on July 8, But with Hope for a Cooldown

Another day of dangerously high temperatures is ahead across the entire country, after which a gradual cooling trend is expected to begin. A warning of first and second degree remains in effect for dangerously high temperatures across the country for July 8.

Maximum temperatures in most areas will range between 38°C and 41°C, with around 36°C in Sofia.

Skies will remain mostly sunny, with more significant cloud cover developing over northwestern regions, where showers and thunderstorms are expected.

A strong southern wind will blow during the day, but by evening it will shift to a northwesterly direction, bringing in cooler air.

Along the Black Sea coast, a light to moderate southeasterly breeze is expected, with significantly lower maximum temperatures between 26°C and 30°C.

Sea water temperatures will range from 24°C to 26°C, with slight waves increasing in intensity as the day progresses.

In the mountains, a moderate to strong southwesterly wind will prevail. Rainfall is expected later in the day, mainly in the western parts of the Stara Planina range. Temperatures in the mountain resorts will remain unseasonably warm, ranging from 25°C to 34°C.

The extreme heat will not only affect Bulgaria but will persist across much of the Balkans, with warnings for dangerous heat.

Serbia, Croatia, and southern Romania are under the highest alert level – Code Red.

Dangerous heat is also expected across the Pyrenees, Apennines, and parts of Hungary.

In Central Europe, however, cooler weather is on the way, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The cause is a cold atmospheric front, which will also sweep through the Balkans.

Tomorrow, the northwestern parts of the Balkan Peninsula can expect showers and thunderstorms.

Intense rainfall, thunderstorms, and localized hail are expected in northwestern Bulgaria as well, where temperatures will begin to drop.

By Thursday, southeastern regions will also experience a cooldown. It will remain windy, but generally sunny with little chance of rain.

On Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny weather will return, with scattered showers in mountainous areas and temperatures beginning to rise again.