Anti-Corruption Commission Raids Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz, and Ministry of Energy in Connection with Botas Contract

The Anti-Corruption Commission, in cooperation with the police, on July 9 carried out urgent inspections at the offices of Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz, and the Ministry of Energy. The homes of former Energy Minister Rosen Hristov and former Bulgargaz CEO Denitsa Zlateva were also searched.

The operation comes two years after the signing of a long-term gas supply agreement with the Turkish energy company BOTAŞ. This deal appears to be the central focus of the Commission’s actions.

"I have no concerns, if this is about BOTAŞ—as some media reports suggest—I assume they are trying to determine why such an unfavourable contract was signed," said Valentin Nikolov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH).

Later in the day, the Prosecutor’s Office said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the contract with BOTAŞ, specifically whether it resulted in financial damages to the state and Bulgargaz. Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov ordered full cooperation from the Ministry’s administration following the news of the inspection at its headquarters.

The homes of Rosen Hristov and Denitsa Zlateva—who were in office at the time the contract was signed—were also searched.

"They told me they had to search the apartment where I live, citing urgency or something similar that doesn’t require a court warrant. They searched the property and took all my communication devices. In my view, this is a clear case of political persecution, as I’ve said many times before," commented Hristov.

"The contract was signed years ago and has been discussed dozens of times in committees, in Parliament, in hearings, and even by the State Agency for National Security (DANS). And now suddenly it’s urgent to search someone’s home."

The ruling parties have repeatedly criticized the agreement, which was signed in 2023 by the caretaker government led by Galab Donev. Under the contract, Bulgargaz is obligated to pay approximately BGN 1 million per day for access to BOTAŞ’s infrastructure—capacity that is reportedly not being used in practice.

"The signing of the contract has already been reviewed numerous times. All procedures were followed. I don’t understand why this saga is continuing. For me, it feels like a personal attack against myself and those who worked under the caretaker government appointed by President Rumen Radev, who appears to be the ultimate target of these political attacks," added Hristov.

In response to the investigation, Hristov announced plans to file a lawsuit for political persecution, potentially in international courts.

"If needed, I’ll take the case to the European Court of Human Rights. I might even seek political asylum somewhere, no matter the scandal that would cause," he stated.

Since late June 2024, Bulgargaz has ceased payments under the BOTAŞ contract, and the debt owed to the Turkish company has already exceeded $250 million. The current government is attempting to renegotiate the terms of the agreement, so far without success.

