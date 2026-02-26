БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Beneath the Windows of the Supreme Judicial Council: Plenum of Senior Magistrates Held Amid Protests

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
EN
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council on February 26 took place amid protests organised by the civic association BOETS, with support from the initiative Justice for All.

The council is deciding on the appointment of a temporary acting Chief Prosecutor.

The protesters gathered at 9.00 in front of the SJC building. At the entrance, caretaker Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov was applauded, while shortly afterwards chants of “Mafia out” and “Resign” were heard beneath the magistrates’ windows.

The demonstration was also supported by MPs from We Continue the Change, including Assen Vassilev and Nikolai Denkov.

According to protesters, Borislav Sarafov has usurped the post of Prosecutor General and should step down immediately over alleged political dependencies and authoritarian conduct.

“I want Borislav Sarafov to go. I want everyone who is connected and unlawfully occupying these posts at the moment to step down.

“We are outraged that a Supreme Judicial Council cannot replace a prosecutor who is illegitimate. Everyone knows reforms are needed in this system. We have all experienced it. Even the most routine cases drag on for years.

“The most important cause is reform of the judicial system and having an honest Chief Prosecutor. The one currently in place is illegitimate and does not wish to leave. Those inside clearly do not want to replace him, for one reason or another.”

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Shortly after 10:00 a.m., demonstrators marched towards the Court Palace, where the procession ended outside the Prosecutor General’s office.

Tensions rose when court security blocked the entrance with a bench to restrict access. Scuffles broke out, and protesters began pounding on the door in an attempt to enter.

