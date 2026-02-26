БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ИЗВЕСТИЯ

ВСС остави без разглеждане предложението за избор на и.ф....
КЗП влезе в трите електроснабдителни дружества
Напрежение пред кабинета на главния прокурор в Съдебната...
Отиде си големият рицар на българския театър Асен Шопов
Андрей Янкулов за Теодора Георгиева: Поредният тежък удар...
Radio Free Europe Suspends Its Services in Bulgaria and Romania on 31 March

Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has announced it will cease operations of its services in Bulgaria and Romania on 31 March due to budget cuts.

The company’s president, Steve Capus, praised the work of the Bulgarian team and said the decision had been driven solely by financial considerations.

The director of the Bulgarian service, Ivan Bedrov, said efforts were under way to ensure that activities in Bulgaria could continue even after the closure, according to a statement published on the outlet’s website.

On Wednesday, Capus wrote on X that the decision to close the services in Bulgaria and Romania was not made lightly and is necessary due to “ongoing budget challenges”.

