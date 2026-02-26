БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ВСС остави без разглеждане предложението за избор на и.ф....
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
КЗП влезе в трите електроснабдителни дружества
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Напрежение пред кабинета на главния прокурор в Съдебната...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Отиде си големият рицар на българския театър Асен Шопов
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Андрей Янкулов за Теодора Георгиева: Поредният тежък удар...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sunken Fishing Vessel off Sozopol Shows No Breaches or Holes in the Hull, Navy Chief Says

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
EN
Запази

The hull of the fishing vessel that sank off the coast of Sozopol shows no signs of breaches, according to the Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov. He dismissed reports that the vessel had struck a sea mine before going down.

The Navy is not formally responsible for search operations in the Black Sea area, but is providing assistance. The operation was initiated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre. For an eighth consecutive day, there has been no trace of the three missing fishermen.

The fishing boat sank approximately five kilometres offshore, at a depth of 38 metres. Underwater drones have been deployed to survey the wreck, and heavy diving teams from Varna were also sent to the site.

Rear Admiral Mihaylov: “It was established that the life raft is located on the wheelhouse deck. It did not open. This rules out the possibility that the crew are adrift at sea on a life raft.”

The inspection revealed rigging equipment and fishing nets scattered across the vessel, preventing access to its interior. The hatches are narrow and divers wearing heavy equipment cannot enter through them.

“The divers were able to view the wheelhouse. There are broken windows and equipment inside, but no bodies were found,” Rear Admiral Mihaylov said. “The sea temperature is currently around six degrees Celsius. A person wearing standard clothing could survive in such water for only a few minutes.”

The Navy chief learned of the incident before receiving formal notification from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and immediately ordered the crew of the frigate Drazki, which was in the vicinity, to prepare for a search operation.

“We acted pre-emptively to save time and, if there were any survivors, to give them a chance to be rescued. Unfortunately, the search has been unsuccessful,” he added.

Navigation in the area of the incident has been suspended due to forthcoming operations related to the sunken fishing vessel.

Relatives of Missing Fishermen near Sozopol Seek Answers from Institutions

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Ватман почина, докато управлява трамвай в София
1
Ватман почина, докато управлява трамвай в София
Европейската прокуратура призна Теодора Георгиева за виновна, иска уволнението ѝ
2
Европейската прокуратура призна Теодора Георгиева за виновна, иска...
Отиде си големият рицар на българския театър Асен Шопов
3
Отиде си големият рицар на българския театър Асен Шопов
Утре температурите падат, но слънцето ще огрее по-голямата част от страната
4
Утре температурите падат, но слънцето ще огрее по-голямата част от...
Напрежение пред кабинета на главния прокурор в Съдебната палата (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
5
Напрежение пред кабинета на главния прокурор в Съдебната палата...
Гледайте по БНТ 3 световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Арбер
6
Гледайте по БНТ 3 световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...

Най-четени

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
3
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
Случаят "Петрохан": Защо във финансовите отчети на Ивайло Калушев липсват дарения, направени от публични лица?
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Защо във финансовите отчети на Ивайло...
До края на 2026 г. – всички топломери и водомери за топла вода трябва да са с дистанционно отчитане
5
До края на 2026 г. – всички топломери и водомери за топла...
МВР: Твърденията за искане на "оставки" по случаите в "Петрохан" и "Околчица" не отговарят на истината
6
МВР: Твърденията за искане на "оставки" по случаите в...

More from: Bulgaria

Four Organisers of Phone Scam Ring Arrested
Four Organisers of Phone Scam Ring Arrested
Supreme Judicial Council Refers Proposal for New Acting Prosecutor General to Prosecutors' College Supreme Judicial Council Refers Proposal for New Acting Prosecutor General to Prosecutors' College
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Beneath the Windows of the Supreme Judicial Council: Plenum of Senior Magistrates Held Amid Protests Beneath the Windows of the Supreme Judicial Council: Plenum of Senior Magistrates Held Amid Protests
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Tram Driver Dies At the Controls in Sofia Tram Driver Dies At the Controls in Sofia
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Chief Secretary Miroslav Rashkov: I Am Leaving the Ministry of Interior Over the “Petrohan” Case, I Will Not Accept the Crushing of Investigations Chief Secretary Miroslav Rashkov: I Am Leaving the Ministry of Interior Over the “Petrohan” Case, I Will Not Accept the Crushing of Investigations
Чете се за: 08:55 мин.
Radio Free Europe Suspends Its Services in Bulgaria and Romania on 31 March Radio Free Europe Suspends Its Services in Bulgaria and Romania on 31 March
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

Водещи новини

КЗП да бъде безкомпромисна при проверките в ЕРП-тата, каза министърът на икономиката
КЗП да бъде безкомпромисна при проверките в ЕРП-тата, каза...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
ВСС препрати на Прокурорската колегия въпроса с изпълняващия функциите главен прокурор ВСС препрати на Прокурорската колегия въпроса с изпълняващия функциите главен прокурор
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Зрелищна акция с шипове край Нова Загора: Задържаха неправоспособен шофьор с чужди номера (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) Зрелищна акция с шипове край Нова Загора: Задържаха неправоспособен шофьор с чужди номера (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Казусът с българския европрокурор: Какви са обвиненията срещу Теодора Георгиева? Казусът с българския европрокурор: Какви са обвиненията срещу Теодора Георгиева?
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
България не е усвоила нито едно от 600 000 000 евро от фонда за...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Задържаха четирима ало измамници, ощетили седем души с около 60 000...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Потъналият риболовен кораб край Созопол няма пробойни
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Дебатът за избор на изпълняващ функциите главен прокурор не беше...
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ