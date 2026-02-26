Sunken Fishing Vessel off Sozopol Shows No Breaches or Holes in the Hull, Navy Chief Says

The hull of the fishing vessel that sank off the coast of Sozopol shows no signs of breaches, according to the Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov. He dismissed reports that the vessel had struck a sea mine before going down.

The Navy is not formally responsible for search operations in the Black Sea area, but is providing assistance. The operation was initiated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre. For an eighth consecutive day, there has been no trace of the three missing fishermen.

The fishing boat sank approximately five kilometres offshore, at a depth of 38 metres. Underwater drones have been deployed to survey the wreck, and heavy diving teams from Varna were also sent to the site.

Rear Admiral Mihaylov: “It was established that the life raft is located on the wheelhouse deck. It did not open. This rules out the possibility that the crew are adrift at sea on a life raft.”

The inspection revealed rigging equipment and fishing nets scattered across the vessel, preventing access to its interior. The hatches are narrow and divers wearing heavy equipment cannot enter through them.

“The divers were able to view the wheelhouse. There are broken windows and equipment inside, but no bodies were found,” Rear Admiral Mihaylov said. “The sea temperature is currently around six degrees Celsius. A person wearing standard clothing could survive in such water for only a few minutes.”

The Navy chief learned of the incident before receiving formal notification from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and immediately ordered the crew of the frigate Drazki, which was in the vicinity, to prepare for a search operation.

“We acted pre-emptively to save time and, if there were any survivors, to give them a chance to be rescued. Unfortunately, the search has been unsuccessful,” he added.

Navigation in the area of the incident has been suspended due to forthcoming operations related to the sunken fishing vessel.

