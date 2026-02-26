Supreme Judicial Council Refers Proposal for New Acting Prosecutor General to Prosecutors' College

After nearly 6 hours of debate on February 26, the Supreme Judicial council (SJC) left without consideration the proposal of the caretaker Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov to appoint a new acting Prosecutor General, referring it instead to the Prosecutors’ College for consideration of competence.

The Plenum had been discussing Yankkulov’s proposal to designate a new acting Prosecutor General. The debate opened with a dispute over whether the Plenum itself or the separate colleges of the council hold authority to appoint interim heads.