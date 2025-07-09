Large Fire near Pazardzhik

A major fire broke out near the city of Pazardzhik late this afternoon, July 9, after a signal was received about burning dry grass and stubble in a wheat field close to the city.

At one point, strong winds with shifting direction caused the fire to spread rapidly into the western district of Pazardzhik, known as “Zapad.” The entire on-duty crew of the Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service in Pazardzhik has been deployed to the scene.

District Governor Valentina Kaytazova and Chief Commissioner Daniel Barakov, head of the regional police department, are also present on-site. The fire has engulfed garages and vehicles, with thick smoke blanketing the area.

Police Issue Public Safety Warning

The police have issued a public appeal urging residents in the affected area to close their windows and use protective face masks.

"We urge residents of the 'Zapad' neighbourhood to close their windows and use damp masks, as the smoke is extremely dense and hazardous. A facility is burning, emitting a sharp and suffocating smoke. All fire crews in Pazardzhik are on-site, and additional units from Plovdiv and a volunteer formation have been dispatched to assist. Garage units, small storage buildings, and several unused vehicles are on fire. The main challenge remains the strong crosswind and choking smoke," said Miroslav Stoyanov, spokesperson for the Pazardzhik police, speaking to BNT.