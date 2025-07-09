БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria Has a Strong Voice in Europe, Says Foreign Minister Following EP Vote on North Macedonia

Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Bulgaria has a strong voice in Europe and is capable of expressing its position and defending shared stances—especially when there is unity and focus on what is important and pragmatic. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev during a session in the National Assembly, in response to the adoption of the European Parliament’s report on North Macedonia's progress toward EU membership.

Georgiev, who attended the debates on the fourth vote of no confidence in Parliament, said:

“Allow me to briefly divert your attention from the no-confidence vote to highlight an example of the opposite—a case of unity leading to real results. Just moments ago, through its resolution on North Macedonia’s progress toward EU Membership, the European Parliament refused to allow itself to be instrumentalised for the purposes of domestic political debate by a candidate country.

I want to thank the party leaders in Bulgaria, Mr. Borissov—the leader of GERB, our Prime Minister, our MEPs—Mr. Kovachev, Mr. Valchev, and the representatives of all parties whose efforts ensured that Bulgaria’s arguments were heard. This is why such a report could not be issued by the EP.

A legislative body must not address topics that fall within the realm of academic debate. But what we achieved—united in our efforts—is a clear example of the importance of continuing the debate on EU enlargement based on the principle of merit. This issue should not be exploited for political confrontation. The voice of member states is both essential and constructive in critical moments like this,” Georgiev concluded.

