ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Repair Works on Trakia Motorway near Burgas Will Continue until Friday

Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Until 12:00 PM on Friday, June 13, roadworks on the asphalt pavement will continue in the carriageway towards Burgas, in the section between kilometre markers 339 and 342 on the Trakia Motorway, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced on June 11.

Traffic in the 3-kilometer stretch is currently being directed to the overtaking lane, while the driving and emergency lanes are closed to vehicles.

The repair works began last week. The Road Infrastructure Agency apologises to drivers for the inconvenience but emphasises that the repairs are necessary to ensure road safety and improve travel comfort.

