The only remotely sensible thing we heard from Rumen Radev today was that he really wants to shoot down the drones, but is unwilling to do so.” This was stated by GERB-UDF MP Hristo Gadzhev at a briefing with journalists on November 19.

Hristo Gadzhev, GERB-UDF: “If he were willing, perhaps he would take a look at what the Romanians – our neighbours, who are not far from Bulgaria – are doing. Romania, which has roughly the same capabilities as Bulgaria, is making use of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence, including aircraft, signals intelligence, satellite intelligence and all the capabilities of our allies, to shoot down and destroy drones attacking ships in Romanian waters. Several such cases have already been confirmed. So this is not a question of capabilities, but of willingness.”

“Today, we witnessed some remarkable geographical discoveries on the part of the government. While the Prime Minister has realised that the Earth is round, the Foreign Minister is still wondering why Europe is not represented at a meeting in the Pacific. Perhaps they should buy an atlas – it might help. We hope they will not announce tomorrow that water is wet, too,” Gadzhev commented, referring to the Prime Minister's criticism that Bulgaria has “flat-earther politicians” who are unaware of the country's actual capabilities when it comes to dealing with drones.

Hristo Gadzhev, GERB-UDF: If the government continues to want to act merely as an administrator and registrar of sunken ships, it can carry on as it has been doing so far. But if it wants to protect trade in the Black Sea, it can start taking action. It would be a good idea for it to get to work, because if you look at the maritime traffic maps for 2025 and 2026, the picture for Bulgarian shipping in Bulgaria's maritime security and responsibility zone is catastrophic.”

According to GERB-UDF MP and former Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov, it is good that the government at least has a firm position on the shape of the Earth.

Daniel Mitov, GERB-UDF: “We now expect Mr Radev to take a firm position on what these drones are and who owns them, given that they keep striking ships in the Black Sea. Yesterday, we heard from the Defence Minister that it made no difference which drones they were, because they posed a threat. First of all, it obviously does matter. Secondly, his reasoning suggests that whatever drones happened to be there were the ones that hit us, right? He says: ‘It makes no difference beyond that."

He added that what was expected of the Prime Minister was not to redefine the shape of the Earth, but to organise Bulgaria's defence.

Daniel Mitov, GERB-UDF: “We expect him to tell us when these systems will be acquired, what they will be and how the defence of not only the Bulgarian coastline but also Bulgaria's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone will be organised. The repeated sinking and attacks on ships in our exclusive economic zone mean that freedom of navigation is being obstructed and trade is being reduced, not to mention the impact on tourism.”

He also asked whether the Prime Minister knew about the EKRAN-E system (a naval maritime domain awareness system providing a comprehensive picture of the Black Sea within Bulgaria's maritime area and area of responsibility).