Lorry Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Stretches for Around 10 Kilometres

Over the weekend, the queue of lorries at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing reached 20 kilometres. It is Europe’s largest land border crossing. The build-up of waiting lorries poses a risk of accidents for drivers travelling along the Maritsa Motorway towards the Turkish border.

At the beginning of the week, the queue had shortened to around 10 kilometres. However, 6–7 kilometres before the crossing, waiting lorries are occupying one of the traffic lanes, requiring motorists heading towards the border to exercise extra caution.

Traffic is also heavy at Lesovo, Bulgaria’s other border crossing with Türkiye.

Traffic is expected to become even busier as the end of the year approaches. This prompted a meeting at the Ministry of Transport last week, where various measures to address the problem were discussed.

One proposal is to divert lorries to safe waiting areas, where they could queue and undergo some of the mandatory checks. The locations of these areas have yet to be determined.

More than 2,400 lorries passed through Kapitan Andreevo over the past 24 hours, including 1,400 on the outbound lanes. Around 1,600 lorries passed through Lesovo during the same period, most of them on the inbound lanes.