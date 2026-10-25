Parallel Vote Count at 100% by Alpha Research: Run-off Between Iotova (34.6%) and Gyurov (32.7%)

A run-off is certain, according to Alpha Research’s parallel vote count based on 100% of the votes counted.

Iliana Iotova and her running mate Kiril Valchev are in first place, with 34.6% support in the presidential election. This is according to the results of Alpha Research’s parallel vote count.

In second place, with 32.7%, are Andrey Gyurov and his running mate Georgi Kandev.

Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin, are in third place, with 12.6% support.

They are followed by the presidential candidate tickets listed below:

Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 4.1%,

Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 3.8%,

Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 2.7%.

4.6% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on the ballot paper.

According to the agency, voter turnout stood at 22.5% as at 20:00.