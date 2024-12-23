НОВИНИ
Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks

затвориха прохода републиката кратко заради снегонавявания закъсали тежкотоварни автомобили
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:23, 23.12.2024
The Pass of the Republic was temporarily closed to traffic on December 23 due to snowdrifts and stranded heavy trucks on the northern side. Currently, traffic is being regulated by road police, and vehicles are starting to be released.

Due to heavy snowfall, traffic is also difficult in the Shipka Pass. Strong winds are causing snowdrifts and reduced visibility. Dozens of snow-clearing machines are working in both passes. Travel between northern and southern Bulgaria is taking place under winter conditions.

On the Trakia motorway in the Stara Zagora region (Southern Bulgaria), there is heavy rain, but so far, there are no traffic disruptions. No roads are closed in Stara Zagora district. Due to worsening weather conditions, the road police are urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel unless absolutely necessary. If the trip is necessary, the vehicles should be equipped for driving in winter conditions. Motorists should make sure the car has winter tires, a full tank of fuel, windscreen washer fluid and warm clothing.

***

The Pass of the Republic is a mountain pass in the Balkan Mountains (Stara Planina) in Bulgaria. It connects Veliko Tarnovo and Gurkovo.

It is also known as Hainboaz Pass.

