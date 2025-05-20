Traffic Restrictions on Trakia Motorway Near Burgas

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on two sections of the Trakia Motorway near Burgas on May 21 and 22, between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM, due to road inspection activities.

Traffic will be redirected to the passing lane in the sections between km 324 and km 342, and between km 348 and km 359, in the direction of Burgas. The driving lane will be temporarily closed during this period.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution, observe traffic rules and speed limits, and avoid risky overtaking maneuvers that could endanger the safety of other road users.