Tunnels on "Hemus", "Trakia", and "Struma" Motorways Are Undergoing Cleaning

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Запази
спират камионите тунелите топли дол правешки ханове

To enhance road safety, the tunnels along the “Hemus,” “Trakia,” and “Struma” motorways are being cleaned, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency. The operations are being carried out ahead of the busy summer travel season, and to minimize disruption, the work is performed at night when traffic volumes are lower.

Tunnel cleaning began in mid-May and will continue after the upcoming three-day holiday weekend around May 24, as well as throughout June. The walls have been repainted and the roadway cleaned in the “Trayanovi Vrata” tunnel on the “Trakia” motorway—first in the direction of Burgas, followed by the Sofia-bound tube.

Both tubes of the “Echemishka” tunnel on the “Hemus” motorway have been cleaned, as well as the Varna-bound tube of the “Praveshki Hanove” tunnel. Major repair work is ongoing in the Sofia-bound tube.

In June, cleaning is also scheduled for the “Vitinya” and “Topli Dol” tunnels on the “Hemus” motorway.

On the “Struma” motorway, both tubes of the “Malo Buchino” tunnel have already been cleaned. By the end of May, the “Lyulin” and “Golyamo Buchino” tunnels will also be refurbished. Cleaning of the “Zheleznitsa” tunnel on the “Struma” motorway began earlier this week. Work in the tube heading toward Kulata has been completed, and cleaning of the Sofia-bound tube is expected to finish overnight.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and at appropriate speeds, to follow traffic rules, and to avoid risky overtaking maneuvers that could endanger the safety of all road users.

