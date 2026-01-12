БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Road Infrastructure Agency: 424 Machines Clearing Snow and Treating Roads Across Bulgaria

Bulgarian Roads Cleared and Passable, Drivers Urged to Exercise Caution

апи 424 машини обработват пътищата страната
Снимка: BTA

Republican roads across Bulgaria have been cleared, treated, and are currently passable, with traffic moving without restrictions under winter conditions. Road maintenance continues, with 424 snow-clearing vehicles operating across the country, the Road Infrastructure Agency said on January 12 while urging drivers to exercise caution.

Snowfall persists in Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Pernik, Ruse, Sliven, Smolyan, and Stara Zagora districts.

Temporary Traffic Restrictions
Montana disrict: Traffic for all vehicles is temporarily restricted on road III-1011 (Madan – Septemvritsi) for sanding operations. An alternative route is in place via road III-101 Vladimirovo – Lehchevo – Mihaylovo.


Road III-385: Heavy goods vehicles are temporarily restricted on the Shipkovo – Ribaritsa section and through the “Prevala” and “Troyanski” passes due to snow and road clearing.


Road III-866 (Stoykite – Shiroka Laka): A rockfall on Saturday forced the closure of this third-class road. Partial two-way traffic in a single lane was restored on Sunday, with work continuing to clear the second lane. Drivers can also use the alternative route: Asenovgrad – Plovdiv – Krichim – Devin – Stoykite. Traffic is being managed by the Road Police.

Road maintenance teams are taking all necessary measures to ensure safe travel under winter conditions. Sections may be temporarily closed for treatment with inert materials where needed. Traffic may also be restricted in areas affected by strong winds, snow drifts, or low visibility until conditions improve and roads are cleared.

Safety Advice for Drivers

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges motorists to set off in vehicles prepared for winter conditions, drive at a speed appropriate to winter conditions, avoid risky manoeuvres and including overtaking snow-clearing vehicles. Recognise that vehicles unprepared for winter conditions can block traffic and hinder snow-clearing operations.

Citizens and transport companies can check up-to-date road conditions and winter maintenance information on the API website www.api.bg or by phone 0700 130 20, available 24/7. The API’s Situational Centre monitors and consolidates nationwide road conditions year-round.

