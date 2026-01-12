Two Killed in House Fire in Gabrovo

Two people have died in a fire that broke out in Gabrovo in the early hours of the morning on January 12. The blaze started shortly before 05:00 in a house on Kapitan Dyado Nikola Street.

A man and a woman, both aged around 60, were found dead at the scene.

Another person was injured and has been taken to Gabrovo hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established. The Gabrovo District Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.