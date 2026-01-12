Daily Mail: Bulgarian Woman Convicted in Britain's Biggest Ever Benefits Fraud Case Receives State Benefits Again

Bulgarian national Tsvetka Todorova, previously convicted in Britain's biggest ever benefits fraud, is now free and reportedly receiving benefits again, the British tabloid Daily Mail reports, citing an interview with Todorova, on January 12.

The 54-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison in 2024 for her role in a criminal scheme that defrauded the UK state of over £54 million. The fraud involved the Universal Credit system. Alongside Todorova, four others were convicted; three of them – 40-year-old Galina Nikolova, 28-year-old Patricia Panev, and 29-year-old Stoyan Stoyanov – have also been released.

Todorova vowed to fight efforts to deport her back to Bulgaria and boasted about her taxpayer-funded lifestyle.

The publication also reveals that Tsvetka Todorova refuses to leave the UK and has vowed not to allow herself to be deported. In her words, she and her husband are "depressed" about the trial.

Todorova described her time in prison as 'like a vacation', the British tabloid said, and even boasted that boasted of having her hair done and a manicure while serving her sentence.

The British Department of Work and Pensions said it was 'reviewing' the decision to award Todorova the money.