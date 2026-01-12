Skier Died in the Pirin Mountains After Going Off Marked Trails

A tragic accident occurred in the Pirin Mountains yesterday afternoon when a skier died after leaving marked trails and skiing in difficult-to-access terrain during adverse weather conditions.

The alert for the missing skier was received between 15:00 and 16:00, according to Blagovest Obetsanov, head of the Mountain Rescue Service in Bansko. Initial reports indicate that two skiers had gone off-piste but became separated due to dense fog and poor visibility. About an hour and a half later, one of them reported that he could not locate his friend.

During the organised search operation, rescuers found the missing skier’s body on the western slope of Todorka Peak, in the area between Bunderitsa Hut and Shiligarnika. It was established that the man had fallen on steep, rocky terrain, struck a tree, and sustained a fatal head injury. According to the Mountain Rescue Service, he was not wearing a helmet.

The Mountain Rescue Service reiterated that the safest way to avoid such accidents is to stay on marked pistes, particularly in foggy or windy conditions. If off-piste skiing is undertaken, skiers must be properly prepared and equipped for winter and mountain conditions.

Temperatures in the high mountain areas remain below zero, with moderate to strong winds, further complicating skiing conditions.