Hazardous Winter Conditions: Where Is It Coldest?

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for low temperatures in 18 districts of the country for today, January 12.

A yellow warning indicates potentially hazardous weather conditions. The alert is in force for most parts of Bulgaria, including the districts of Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sofia City and Sofia District, Targovishte, and Shumen.

The lowest temperatures this morning were recorded in Vratsa, Lom and Knezhа, where thermometers fell to minus 9 degrees Celsius. On Mount Musala, the temperature dropped to minus 23 degrees, while on Mount Botev it reached minus 21 degrees. In the Rozhen area, temperatures this morning were as low as minus 19 degrees Celsius.