Code Yellow Weather Alert Issued for Low Temperatures for 18 Districts of the Country

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for low temperatures in 18 districts of the country for today, January 12.

A yellow warning indicates potentially hazardous weather conditions. The alert is in force for the districts of Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sofia City and Sofia Region, Targovishte, and Shumen.

Cloud cover will be variable, decreasing to mostly clear skies over many areas. It will remain windy, with a moderate north-westerly wind, temporarily strong in northern Bulgaria, along the Struma valley and in the western part of the Upper Thracian Plain.

Minimum temperatures will range between minus 10°C and minus 5°C, around minus 10°C in Sofia, and between minus 5°C and minus 2°C along the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will remain below freezing, between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, with around minus 5°C in Sofia. In the Upper Thracian Plain and the extreme south-western regions, daytime temperatures will be slightly above zero.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will be significant in the morning hours, and in some places, mainly along the southern coast, light snowfall will still be possible. During the day, precipitation will stop and clouds will break and thin. A moderate, temporarily strong north-westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range from minus 1°C in the north to 3°C in the south. Sea water temperatures are between 8°C and 10°C, with sea conditions at 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be variable, more often considerable, and in some places, mainly in the Balkan Mountains, light snow flurries are expected. A strong north-westerly wind will blow, becoming temporarily gale-force on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin. The maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be around minus 7°C, and at 2,000 metres around minus 13°C.

Cold conditions will persist on Tuesday. Minimum temperatures will drop further, while daytime temperatures will rise slightly. Cloud cover will increase again, and light snowfall is possible in places in northern Bulgaria and the Srednogorie region. Winds will be light to moderate from the west-southwest.

By the middle of the week, a rapid and noticeable warming is expected.