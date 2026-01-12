БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Във Варна обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Еврото отблизо: Любопитни факти за валутата на 21 държави
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Как да разпознаем фалшивото евро?
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Code Yellow Weather Alert Issued for Low Temperatures for 18 Districts of the Country

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
EN
Запази
жълт код ниски температури области страната

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for low temperatures in 18 districts of the country for today, January 12.

A yellow warning indicates potentially hazardous weather conditions. The alert is in force for the districts of Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sofia City and Sofia Region, Targovishte, and Shumen.

Cloud cover will be variable, decreasing to mostly clear skies over many areas. It will remain windy, with a moderate north-westerly wind, temporarily strong in northern Bulgaria, along the Struma valley and in the western part of the Upper Thracian Plain.

Minimum temperatures will range between minus 10°C and minus 5°C, around minus 10°C in Sofia, and between minus 5°C and minus 2°C along the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will remain below freezing, between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, with around minus 5°C in Sofia. In the Upper Thracian Plain and the extreme south-western regions, daytime temperatures will be slightly above zero.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will be significant in the morning hours, and in some places, mainly along the southern coast, light snowfall will still be possible. During the day, precipitation will stop and clouds will break and thin. A moderate, temporarily strong north-westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range from minus 1°C in the north to 3°C in the south. Sea water temperatures are between 8°C and 10°C, with sea conditions at 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be variable, more often considerable, and in some places, mainly in the Balkan Mountains, light snow flurries are expected. A strong north-westerly wind will blow, becoming temporarily gale-force on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin. The maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be around minus 7°C, and at 2,000 metres around minus 13°C.

Cold conditions will persist on Tuesday. Minimum temperatures will drop further, while daytime temperatures will rise slightly. Cloud cover will increase again, and light snowfall is possible in places in northern Bulgaria and the Srednogorie region. Winds will be light to moderate from the west-southwest.

By the middle of the week, a rapid and noticeable warming is expected.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
2
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Зимни неволи в Северозападна България: Десетки населени места останаха без ток при минусови температури
3
Зимни неволи в Северозападна България: Десетки населени места...
Спасителна акция: Скиор загина на място в Пирин
4
Спасителна акция: Скиор загина на място в Пирин
РЗИ – Варна предлага обявяване на грипна епидемия и онлайн обучение от 14 януари
5
РЗИ – Варна предлага обявяване на грипна епидемия и онлайн...
Българският посланик в Скопие след нападението: Безнаказаността не допуска превенция, а насърчава посегателствата
6
Българският посланик в Скопие след нападението: Безнаказаността не...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
4
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
5
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
6
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...

More from: Bulgaria

Daily Mail: Bulgarian Woman Convicted in Britain's Biggest Ever Benefits Fraud Case Receives State Benefits Again
Daily Mail: Bulgarian Woman Convicted in Britain's Biggest Ever Benefits Fraud Case Receives State Benefits Again
Road Infrastructure Agency: 424 Machines Clearing Snow and Treating Roads Across Bulgaria Road Infrastructure Agency: 424 Machines Clearing Snow and Treating Roads Across Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Skier Died in the Pirin Mountains After Going Off Marked Trails Skier Died in the Pirin Mountains After Going Off Marked Trails
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Two Killed in House Fire in Gabrovo Two Killed in House Fire in Gabrovo
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Hazardous Winter Conditions: Where Is It Coldest? Hazardous Winter Conditions: Where Is It Coldest?
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Rosen Zhelyazkov Returns Unfulfilled Mandate to Form a Government to the President Rosen Zhelyazkov Returns Unfulfilled Mandate to Form a Government to the President
Чете се за: 07:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Във Варна обявиха грипна епидемия
Във Варна обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с увеличението на цените За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с увеличението на цените
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне на правителство неизпълнен Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне на правителство неизпълнен
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Бойко Борисов направи заявка за следващо управление Бойко Борисов направи заявка за следващо управление
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
20-годишен студент създаде дигитална карта разкрива препятствията...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
У нас
Все повече доброволци помагат на животните на улицата
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
По света
В Русенско учениците се връщат в класните стаи
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ