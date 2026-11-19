“All the materials from the investigations have already been handed over to our partners and allies, who are in a position to establish their origin.” Prime Minister Rumen Radev told reporters in response to a question about whether it was now clear whose drones were striking ships in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “It is truly regrettable that we have politicians who make it appear that our allies are afraid to name those responsible for the attacks. For our part, allowing ourselves to be guided by unproven accusations is not the best course of action in this case. And it certainly does not serve the truth.”

“How many times do we have to convene this Consultative Council?” The President will decide that, the Prime Minister said in response to opposition calls for a meeting.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: The important thing is that we have taken all the necessary measures to ensure the security, protection and surveillance of our territorial waters, and we have requested assistance. Such assistance is on its way, but it is provided periodically.”

The most important thing in this case is radar surveillance of the maritime area, Radev explained:

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “For low-flying drones of this kind, and for maritime drones with a very small radar cross-section, this can only be achieved through airborne radar surveillance. At national level, we do not have such assets and rely on our allies, but these aircraft do not fly constantly.”

The problem with drone attacks is detecting them, followed by the ability to take active countermeasures, Radev added.

He once again stressed that, in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, the state’s only responsibility was search and rescue. He said that Bulgaria was doing an excellent job. All measures to protect the country’s territorial waters had been taken:

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “We have taken all possible measures. We have concentrated radars and surface-to-air missile systems in the coastal zone. We have also strengthened our presence and redeployed Cougar helicopters and Su-25 aircraft to undertake standby duties. MiG-29s are maintaining their continuous alert status. F-16s conduct patrols periodically. We have also redeployed L-39 aircraft. Our Naval Forces are also at full readiness. But this vast area – we do not have reliable surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. That is the major problem.”

“I would also like to tell some of my fellow politicians today not to imagine that the Earth is flat. Perhaps it is flat in their minds, but it is round, after all,” Radev said in response to criticism from GERB-UDF.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “They should understand that if we put a radar on the coast of our sea, it cannot detect or track low-flying, small airborne targets at a distance of 100 kilometres. And that is without even mentioning maritime drones, which also have a small radar cross-section.”

Rumen Radev accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of failing to ensure that the F-16 contract was signed back in 2019, saying that Bulgaria might now have had somewhat greater capabilities if it had been.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “If our politicians, who were in power throughout all those years, had been far-sighted enough to invest huge sums in aircraft such as the Poseidon and the other French patrol aircraft, yes, we might now have more frequent periodic surveillance of the maritime area. “Let us nevertheless have a realistic understanding of what we are dealing with. How do you envisage providing continuous surveillance over such a vast maritime area? We do not have that many ships. How are we supposed to position a ship every 10 kilometres?”

The only reliable way to ensure that civilian ships in the Black Sea face no real threat is to finally bring this war to an end. And we are working towards that, the Prime Minister added.

Radev described as an evolution in Europe’s position the proposal that countries unwilling to provide funding for military assistance or to pour more money into the war should have the option of contributing funds for humanitarian aid. He added that the proposal concerned a loan, and that the question was whether guarantees could be provided for the 45 billion.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “Bulgaria could participate in European mechanisms that support precisely this kind of humanitarian assistance – for education, healthcare and heating this winter. But there has already been an evolution in this position. I am glad that more sober thinking is beginning to prevail. Bulgaria could participate in European mechanisms that support precisely this kind of humanitarian assistance – for education, healthcare and heating this winter.”

“And if we do indeed decide to take part, we will nevertheless insist that this assistance goes to areas with concentrated Bulgarian populations. We have the largest historical diaspora of all the European Union member states.”

According to the Prime Minister, the most important conclusion we can draw from this meeting in China between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is that Europe is absent